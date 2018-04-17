Global Organic Cocoa Market Research Report - Forecast to 2023

NEW YORK, April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Market Scenario:

The Olmecs first discovered that the cocoa fruit was edible by observing rats eating it with insatiable energy. They soon realized the tree produced a fruit with a thousand flavors and nearly as many uses. The cocoa bean is a dried and fully fermented seed, from which cocoa solids and cocoa butter can be extracted. These beans are the basis of chocolate, and are used in some other foods as well such as Mesoamerican foods. It is the heated form of cacao which undergoes a high temperature of heat during the processing. It still retains a large amount of antioxidants and is good for heart, skin, blood pressure, and stress levels. Organic cocoa is a bit more acidic and bitter than the normal cocoa. Organic cocoa is majorly used by premium chocolate brands to make chocolates. It is also used in personal care products as organic cocoa contains nutrients such as minerals, vitamins, antioxidants, and others which are beneficial for maintaining a healthy skin.



Demand for premium chocolate brand by consumers is increasing which is in turn escalating the demand for organic cocoa. Consumers are fond of chocolates but they are also conscious about their health which allows these chocolate brands to manufacture chocolate using organic cocoa. Consumers are demanding for natural chocolates without the use of any chemicals and artificial ingredients. Due to this, there is an increasing growth of organic cocoa market.

Consumers have become health conscious now a days, so they are shifting their food habits to natural, organic as well as nutritious foods. Consumers have become aware about the nutritional benefits available in the food they are consuming, thus they are shifting towards organic products to gain the nutrition. Organic cocoa offers nutrients such as proteins, dietary fibres, iron, minerals, vitamins, and others. In addition to this, the cholesterol content in it is almost negligible. It contains cocoa butter, which is a mixture of monounsaturated fats like oleic acid and saturated fats, namely stearic acid and palmitic acid. Because of these high nutritional benefits from the use of organic cocoa, consumers are shifting towards the products made of organic cocoa. Demand for clean labelled food & beverages products has been expanding in recent years, these factors will drive the organic cocoa market. With growing consumer awareness and increasing incident of diseases coupled with emerging trend of food traceability throughout the production and distribution involved in the supply chain in order to identify and address risks and protect public health will further accelerate the demand of clean labelled cocoa and chocolate manufactured from them.



Regional Analysis:

The Global organic cocoa Market is segmented into America, Africa and Rest of the world. Among the region, America region is estimated to account for the highest market proportion in the year of 2017 and it is expected to continue throughout the forecast period of 2017-2023. Among the American countries, Ecuador is holding 15.55% of market proportion in the Americas organic cocoa market in the year of 2017 and it is estimated to register a healthy CAGR of 7.68%. However, Peru is estimated to witness a substantial growth rate of 20.53% during the forecast period of 2016-2022.

Segments:

Organic cocoa is segmented on the basis of application which are Bakery & confectionery, Functional Food & Beverages, Personal Care Products, Pharmaceuticals and others. Among the application, bakery & confectionery is accounting for approximately 50% market proportion and the segment is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period of 2016-2022. Bakery & confectionery segment is expected to reach 81 kilo tons in terms of volume by the end of 2022. However, personal care products is projected to witness high growth of 13.33% during the forecast period.



Key Players:

The leading market players in the global organic cocoa market primarily are Olam (Uganda) Limited (Uganda), BT Cocoa (Indonesia),Tradin Organic Agriculture B.V. (U.S.), Conacado Agroindustrial S.A.(Dominican Republic), Barry Callebaut AG (Switzerland), Blommer chocolate company (U.S.), Mars Inc. (U.S.)

Target Audience:



Global organic cocoa manufacturers

Raw material suppliers

Retailers and wholesalers

E-commerce companies

Traders, importers and exporters



Key Findings:

• Organic cocoa market is estimated to reach USD 585 million by the end of 2022 with registering a CAGR of 12.16%

• Organic cocoa market in Americas is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period

Regional and Country Analysis of Global Organic cocoa Market Development and Demand Forecast to 2022 Market

As per the MRFR analysis, the global organic cocoa market is expected to reach 169 kilo tons by 2022 at a CAGR of 11.56% during the forecasted period.

The reports also cover country level analysis:

o America

• Brazil

• Ecuador

• Colombia

• Peru

• Mexico

• Dominican Republic

• Haiti

• Others

o Africa

• Côte d'Ivoire

• Ghana

• Cameroon

• Nigeria

• Togo

• Uganda

• Others

o Rest of the World

• Indonesia

• Papua New Guinea

• India

• Philippines

• Others



