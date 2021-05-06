Global Organic Foods and Beverages Market to Reach $473.8 Billion by 2027

SAN FRANCISCO, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Organic Foods and Beverages - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 19;

Released: March 2021

Executive Engagements: 1601

Companies: 83– Players covered include Albertsons Companies, Inc; Amy's Kitchen, Inc; Arla Foods, Inc.; Belvoir Fruit Farms Ltd; Cargill, Inc.; ConAgra Brand, Inc.; Danone S.A.; Dole Food Company, Inc.; General Mills, Inc.; Hain Celestial Group, Inc.; Nature's Path Foods; Newman's Own, Inc.; Organic Valley; The Hershey Company; The J. M. Smucker Co. and Others.

Coverage: All major geographies and key segments

Segments: Segment (Fruits & Vegetables, Meat, Fish & Poultry, Dairy Products, Frozen & Processed Foods, Beverages, Other Segments)

Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

Abstract-Global Organic Foods & Beverages Market to Reach US$473.8 Billion by the Year 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Organic Foods & Beverages estimated at US$178.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$473.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 15% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Fruits & Vegetables, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 16.3% CAGR to reach US$156.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Meat, Fish & Poultry segment is readjusted to a revised 16.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 5.2% share of the global Organic Foods & Beverages market.

The U.S. Accounts for Over 35.9% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 18.5% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Organic Foods & Beverages market in the U.S. is estimated at US$64.1 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 35.93% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$50.1 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 18.5% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13.2% and 13.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$50.1 Billion by the year 2027.

Dairy Products Segment Corners a 11.3% Share in 2020

In the global Dairy Products segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 14.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$17.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$44 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$40.6 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 702-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

