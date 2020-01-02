Global Orthopedic Braces And Support Devices and Equipment Global Market Report 2020 - Market Set to Grow to $2.51 billion by 2022

DUBLIN, Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Orthopedic Braces And Support Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global orthopedic braces and support devices and equipment market was valued at about $2.2 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $2.51 billion at a CAGR of 3.3% through 2022.



The North American region accounts for about 50% of the global orthopedic braces and support devices and equipment. During the forecast period, Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing market.



A rise in the geriatric population is driving the orthopedic braces and support devices and equipment market. Elderly people are more prone to injuries as their bones and connective tissues weakens with age. For example, in the US 70% of the population aged between 50-70 years suffers from osteoarthritis and is likely to increase further in the forecast period. This is one of the major contributing factors for the growth of this market. High adoption of pain medications worldwide restraints the growth of orthopedic braces and support devices market. As more amount of people rely on pain killers for pains related to orthopedic disorders instead of adopting the use of a proper support device/braces. For example, Americans consume 80% of the world supply of painkillers including painkillers for Orthopedic treatments, thereby, hindering the orthopedic braces and support devices and equipment market.



Due to an increase in the demand for orthopedic braces and support devices and equipment, various companies are adapting themselves to use the innovative technologies such as bionic energy savers to solve problems related to injuries in knee, arms or any other movable part of the body.

Scope of the report:

Markets Covered: 1) By Type: Lower extremity braces, Upper extremity braces, Back and hip braces, Other braces 2) By End User: Hospitals , Home Healthcare, Clinics, Other End-Users 3) By Product: Soft & Elastic Braces and Supports, Hinged Braces and Supports, Hard & Rigid Braces and Supports

Countries: Australia , Brazil , China , France , Germany , India , Indonesia , Japan , Russia , South Korea , UK, USA

, , , , , , , , , , UK, Regions: Asia-Pacific , Western Europe , Eastern Europe , North America , South America , Middle East , Africa

, , , , , , Time Series: Five years historic and forecast.

Data Segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Companies Mentioned



DJO Global

Bauerfeind AG

Otto Bock Healthcare GmbH

Breg Inc

Ossur Hf

DeRoyal Industries Inc.

BSN medical

Medi GmbH & Co. KG

THUASNE Group

3M Company

Company Lohmann & Rauscher

Alcare Company Ltd

McDavid Knee Guard

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mosqu4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

