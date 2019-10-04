Global Orthopedic Prosthetics Markets to 2026: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities
The Global Orthopedic Prosthetics market accounted for $1,597.10 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $2,911.60 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.
Growing demand for orthopedic prosthetics united with rising incidence of accidental injuries, and increasing population of geriatrics and a huge increase in trauma cases across the world have also resulted in a major growth in demand for orthopedic prosthetic products are some of the factors propelling market growth. However, the high expenditure of the devices and the lack of recompense policy which are hampering the growth of the market.
An orthopedic prosthetic is an artificial limb designed to replace a mislaid body part of a patient. The convention made orthopedic prosthetics require a mixture of low weight and very high strength. Consequently, supplies such as Kevlar, carbon fiber, and titanium are commonly used for production. Orthopedic prosthetics refers to the field of recognition, design, produce, and fitting of custom-made artificial limbs in patients with missing part of limbs lost due to trauma, illness, or congenital condition.
Based on Product Type, Socket connects the lower leg amputee to their prosthesis and ensures the prosthesis functions appropriately. The socket is accountable for numerous aspects of suitable prosthesis function, as well as allowing the amputee to tolerate load on their prosthesis. Without an appropriate socket shape and fit, the prosthesis will turn into uncomfortable, or even not working, and cause hurt, sore, or blister.
By Geography, Asia Pacific has a high population and an improved rate of awareness which direct to an impressive increase in opportunities. Growing disposable incomes and expanding overheads on healthcare and wellness will also are be driving the market for orthopedic prosthetics in Asia Pacific.
Some of the key players profiled in the Orthopedic Prosthetics Market include
- Zimmer Holdings Inc.
- Stryker Corp.
- Smith and Nephew plc
- Johnson & Johnson
- Touch Bionics Inc.
- The Ohio Willow Wood Co.
- Otto Bock HealthCare GmbH
- Ohio Willow Wood Co.
- Hanger Inc.
- Fillauer LLC
- DePuy Synthes
- Blatchford Ltd.
- Biomet Inc.
11 Company Profiling
