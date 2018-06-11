GLOBAL OTC PHARMACEUTICAL MARKET FORECAST 2018-2028

NEW YORK, June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Forecasts by Product (Cough, Cold and Allergy, Analgesics, Gastrointestinal, Dermatology, Eye Care, Smoking Cessation Aids, Others) and Geography, with Analysis of Leading Companies



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05132826



Report Details



How this report will benefit you

Read on to discover how you can exploit the future business opportunities emerging in this sector.

In this brand new 201-page report you will receive 84 tables and 79 figures' all unavailable elsewhere.

The 201-page report provides clear detailed insight into the Global OTC Pharmaceutical market. Discover the key drivers and challenges affecting the market.

By ordering and reading our brand new report today you stay better informed and ready to act.



Report Scope

- Global OTC Pharmaceutical Market forecasts from 2018-2028

- This report breaks down the revenue forecast of the Global OTC Pharmaceutical market into these leading segments:

- Analgesics

- Cough, cold and allergy products

- Dermatological products

- Gastrointestinal products

- Eye Care

- Smoking Cessation Aids

- Other products

Each submarket is further divided by region: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW

- This report provides individual revenue forecasts to 2028 for these regional and national markets:

- North America: the US, Canada, Mexico

- South America: Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay, Bolivia, Rest of South America

- Europe: Germany, France, the UK, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe

- Asia-Pacific: China, Japan, India, Australia, Thailand, Rest of Asia-Pacific

- Rest of the World: Middle East, Africa, Other Countries

- Our study provides a SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis of the Global OTC Pharmaceutical market

- This report discusses the leading companies in the Global OTC Pharmaceutical market

- Bayer AG

- GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Consumer Care

- Perrigo Company PLC

- Johnson & Johnson

- Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd

- Pfizer Inc.

- Procter & Gamble

- Sanofi S.A

- Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

- Cipla, Inc.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05132826



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-otc-pharmaceutical-market-forecast-2018-2028-300664226.html