Global Outlook for the Coffee Pod Machine Market to 2024: Market Sizing, Market Forecast and Industry Analysis
Aug 26, 2020, 08:30 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Coffee Pod Machine Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The coffee pod machine market is poised to grow by 1,428.20 th units during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 1% during the forecast period.
This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing strategic partnerships leading to assorted coffee varieties of pods and cost-effectiveness and usability of coffee pod machines.
The coffee pod machine market analysis includes end-user segment and geographic landscape.
The coffee pod machine market covers the following areas:
- Coffee pod machine market sizing
- Coffee pod machine market forecast
- Coffee pod machine market industry analysis
The robust vendor analysis included in the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading coffee pod machine market vendors that include Bunn-O-Matic Corp., Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co., Jacobs Douwe Egberts BV, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Luigi Lavazza Spa, Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group Spa, Melitta Group Co., Morphy Richards Ltd., and Nestle SA. Also, the coffee pod machine market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user by Volume
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user by volume
- Non-commercial - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ millions)
- Commercial - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ millions)
- Market opportunity by End-user by volume
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Bunn-O-Matic Corp.
- Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co.
- Jacobs Douwe Egberts BV
- Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.
- Koninklijke Philips NV
- Luigi Lavazza Spa
- Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group Spa
- Melitta Group Co.
- Morphy Richards Ltd.
- Nestle SA
