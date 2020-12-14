Global Outlook for the Minimally Invasive Neurosurgical Systems Market 2020-2030, Featuring Key PlayersB. Braun Melsungen AG, Medtronic plc and Stryker Corporation

DUBLIN, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Minimally Invasive Neurosurgical Systems Market: Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global minimally invasive neurosurgical systems market was valued at $417.7 million in 2019 and is anticipated to reach $1,237.6 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period 2020-2030.

The evolution of technologies and methodologies has a huge impact on the global minimally invasive neurosurgical systems market. Several factors such as the shift in preference for safer options than open brain surgeries, increasing preference for surgical instruments with more dexterity, increasing affordability of the procedure, and technological advances in the field of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Augmented Reality (AR), haptics, and telesurgery are expected to play a key role in the growth of the market. The neurosurgical robot market is likely to grow because of a more connected interface, motion scaling, and tremor filtration. The high installation and maintenance cost of neurosurgical robotic systems is one of the key factors restraining the growth in the adoption of surgical robotics technology. The neurosurgical systems like neuroendoscopy, neuronavigation, and neuromicroscopy will see steady growth due to upgrades in the technologies they use. Additionally, a lack of skilled professionals will be a challenge to the growth of this market.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What is the current market size and future potential of the minimally invasive neurosurgical products?

What is the current market share and growth share of the different products in the market?

What are the guidelines implemented by different government bodies to regulate the approval of minimally invasive neurosurgical systems?

What are the major market drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the global minimally invasive neurosurgical systems market?

What is the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market?

Which technology is being researched and worked upon to improve the neurosurgical systems?

Who are the leading players holding dominating shares in the global minimally invasive neurosurgical systems market?

What are the key development and strategies incorporated by the players of the global minimally invasive neurosurgical systems market to sustain the competition and retain their supremacy?

Which countries contribute to the major share of current demand and which countries hold significant scope for expansion for business activities, by players of the global minimally invasive neurosurgical systems market?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Product Definition

2 Scope of Research Study

2.1 Key Questions Answered in the Report

2.2 Forecast Period Selection Criteria

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Primary Research

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Data Sources and Categorization

3.4 Market Estimation and Forecast Methodology

3.5 Data Triangulation

4 Competitive Landscape

4.1 Key Developments and Strategies

4.1.1 Regulatory and Legal

4.1.2 New Offerings

4.1.3 Partnerships, Alliances, and Business Expansions

4.1.4 Mergers and Acquisitions

4.1.5 Funding Activities

4.2 Market Share Analysis

4.3 Growth Share Analysis

4.3.1 Product Type

4.3.2 Region

5 Industry Insights

5.1 Legal Regulations

5.1.1 U.S.

5.1.2 European Union (EU)

5.1.3 China

5.1.4 Japan

5.2 Impact of COVID-19

5.3 Awaited Technological Developments

5.3.1 Age of Augmented Reality (AR) Integration

5.4 Patent Analysis

5.4.1 Patent Filing Trends

5.4.2 Patent Filing Trend (by Product Type)

5.4.3 Patent Filing Trend (by Country)

5.4.4 Impact of Patent Expiration

5.5 Minimally Invasive Surgeries: Opportunity Analysis

5.5.1 Pre-COVID-19 Scenario

5.5.2 Post-COVID-19 Scenario

6 Market Dynamics

7 Global Minimally Invasive Neurosurgical Systems Market Scenario

8 Global Minimally Invasive Neurosurgical Systems Market (by Product Type), 2019-2030

9 Global Minimally Invasive Neurosurgical Systems Market (by Region), 2019-2030

10 Company Profiles

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Brainlab AG

Carl Zeiss AG

Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc. (Siemens Healthineers AG)

Haag-Streit Holding AG (Metall Zug AG)

Karl Storz SE & Co. KG

Leica Microsystems (Danaher Corporation)

Medtronic plc

Microbot Medical, Inc.

Monteris Medical Corporation

Olympus Corporation

Renishaw plc

Stryker Corporation

Synaptive Medical, Inc.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/66vzp

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

