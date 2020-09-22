Global Outlook for the Quantum Magnetometer Markets 2020-2029 - A $700 Million Market

DUBLIN, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Quantum Magnetometer Markets: 2020 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market for quantum magnetometers is forecast to grow to well over $700 million by 2025 driven by compelling value propositions in medicine, the military, and geophysical applications. This report examines both technical and market factors driving the market for quantum magnetometers:

Geophysical studies and exploration is by far the biggest market for magnetometers and this area has used classical magnetometers for half a century for applications such as mineral explorations, magnetic survey, and hazard detection. This report discusses how the use of quantum technology for magnetometers is expanding the market for geophysical studies.

While all quantum magnetometers offer users enhanced sensitivity compared with classical magnetometers, there is growing competition in the field between optically pumped magnetometers, proton magnetometers, Overhauser magnetometers, SERFs, NV-diamond vapor cell magnetometers and SQUIDs. In this report, we discuss how each of these magnetometer types fit the needs of key end-user industries.

While, quantum magnetometers have been shown to add value to some established markets, interesting - and potentially profitable - new applications for quantum magnetometers are also beginning to appear.

For example, beyond medical imaging, the extreme sensitivity of SQUIDs makes them ideal for biological investigations of various kinds. And NV-diamond center magnetometers are being used in navigation systems where conventional GPS won't work. A detailed assessment of the commercial potential for such novel systems is also included in this report.

Quantum magnetometers have a large number of applications in the military. Both researchers in the US and China are working on such applications and this report discusses the impact that an era of Sino-American tensions may have on the quantum magnetometer business.

The report also examines new quantum technology developments in the magnetometer. In particular, it looks at chip-scale atomic magnetometers and what these might mean in drones for aerial systems, the measurement of interplanetary magnetic fields or deployed close to the heart for magnetocardiography, among other applications.



The report also includes a country-by-country analysis of both R&D and commercial development of quantum magnetometer systems. This includes strategic profiles of the leading firms manufacturing and marketing quantum magnetometer. In addition, there are detailed ten-year forecasts with breakouts by type of magnetometer and application.

Key Topics Covered:





Chapter One: Background to this Report

1. Emerging Market Opportunities in the Quantum Magnetometer Space

2. Objective and Scope of this Report

3. Methodology of this Report

4. Plan of this Report



Chapter Two: Quantum Magnetometer Products and their Evolution

2.1 SERFs: Powerful but Flawed

2.2 SQUIDs versus SERF Competition

2.3 NV-centers Sensors for the Quantum Magnetometer Market

2.4 Proton Magnetometers: Rough but Cheap

2.5 Overhauser Magnetometers: What's Next After Proton Magnetometers

2.6 Optically Pumped Magnetometers: Cesium, Potassium, and Others.

2.7 Chip-scale Atomic Magnetometers: Market Potential and Technical Evolution

2.8 Key points from this Chapter



Chapter Three: Magnetometer Markets and Applications

3.1 Healthcare and Medicine: MEG, Cardiology, and Other Markets

3.1.1 How Credible is MEG as a Killer App for SQUIDS

3.2 Defense and Aerospace Uses for Quantum Magnetometers

3.3 Quantum Magnetometers and the Expansion of Global Positioning and Communications

3.4 Scientific Research and R&D Markets

3.5 Key Points from This Chapter



Chapter Four: Quantum Magnetometers: Products and Development

4.1 R&D Activity

4.2 Quantum Magnetometer Development in Europe

4.3 Quantum Magnetometer Development in the US and Canada

4.4 Chinese Academy of Sciences

4.5 Key Points from This Chapter



Chapter Five: Ten-Year Forecasts of Quantum Magnetometers

5.1 Forecasting Methodology

5.2 Forecast of Quantum Magnetometers in Healthcare by Type of Magnetometer

5.3 Forecast of Quantum Magnetometers in Defense/ Aerospace by Type of Magnetometer

5.4 Forecast of Quantum Magnetometers in Global Positioning/Communications by Type of Magnetometer

5.5 Forecast of Quantum Magnetometers in Geophysical Applications by Type of Magnetometer

5.6 Forecast of Quantum Magnetometers in R&D by Type of Magnetometer

5.7 Forecast of Quantum Magnetometers

Companies Mentioned



Chinese Academy of Sciences

Gem Systems

GeoMetrics, Inc

Lockheed Martin

Marine Magnetics

QuSpin

Tristan Technologies

Twinleaf

