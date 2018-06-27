Global Overview & Outlook for the Magnetic Sensor Market 2017/18 to 2023 - Growing Applications of Sensing Devices in Various Industry Verticals

The Global Magnetic Sensor Market size is expected to reach $2.6 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 5.9% CAGR during the forecast period.

Advancements in sensing technologies and growing applications of sensing devices in various industry verticals are the factors that is expected to drive the market growth. Regulations pertaining to installation of magnetic sensors in automobiles and installation of the same in the safety equipment is expected to offer market opportunities during the forecast period.

Magnetic sensors are vital part of navigation systems and are majorly used in automobiles and smartphones. Advanced sensing systems are greatly in demand due to rapid growth in smartphones. Market trends is expected to significantly influence the market growth during the forecast period. Magnetic sensing devices have also found their adoption in used the field of medical R&D and Non - Destructive Testing (NDT).

Based on Technology Type, the Magnetic Sensor market segments the market into Hall Effect, Anisotropic Magnetoresistance, Giant Magnetoresistance, Tunnel Magnetoresistance, and Others. Based on Application, the market report segments the market into Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Industrial, and Others. Based on Regions, the Magnetic Sensor market segments the market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



Key Topics Covered



1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.5 Methodology for the research



2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Drivers, and Restraints



3. Global Magnetic Sensor Market

3.1 Global Magnetic Sensor Market by Technology Type



4. Global Magnetic Sensor Market by Application

4.1 Introduction



5. Global Magnetic Sensor Market by Region

5.1 Introduction

5.2 North America Magnetic Sensor Market

5.3 Europe Magnetic Sensor Market

5.4 Asia Pacific Magnetic Sensor Market

5.5 LAMEA Magnetic Sensor Market



6. Competitive Study

6.1 Cardinal Matrix

6.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments



7. Company Profiles

7.1 Honeywell International, Inc.

7.2 Infineon Technologies AG

7.3 Microsemi Corporation

7.4 NXP Semiconductors N.V.

7.5 Robert Bosch GmbH

7.6 TDK Corporation

7.7 NVE Corporation

7.8 Magnetic Sensors Corporation

7.9 MultiDimension Technology Co. Ltd.

7.1 Memsic, Inc.



