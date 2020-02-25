Global Overview of Von Willebrand Disease: Epidemiology Forecasts in 7MM Countries to 2028

DUBLIN, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Von Willebrand Disease (VWD) Epidemiology Forecast - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Von Willebrand disease is the most common inherited bleeding disorder in the United States, affecting as many as 1 in every 1000 individuals. Von Willebrand disease is often compared to hemophilia, but it is a different condition and has a different pattern of bleeding. It affects both boys and girls equally (while hemophilia mainly affects boys). A parent with VWD has a 50% chance of passing the gene to his or her child.



This forecasting model has defined the diagnosed prevalent population of Von Willebrand Disease in children and adults. In the US population, people belonging to the latter half of the first decade and the early first half of the second-decade life (i.e., 0-18 years) reported higher diagnosed prevalence than that of people belonging to other age groups. Whereas, in the German population, people belonging to the age group of 19-44 years reported higher diagnosed prevalence than that of people belonging to other age groups.



The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology in the 7MM covering United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and United Kingdom) and Japan from 2017 to 2028.



Key Report Insights:

The report covers a descriptive overview of the Von Willebrand disease (VWD) Infections, explaining its causes, risk factors, pathophysiology, and diagnosis.

Comprehensive insight has been provided into the epidemiology Von Willebrand disease (VWD) in the 7MM countries covering the United States , EU5 ( Germany , France , Italy , Spain , and the United Kingdom ), and Japan .

, EU5 ( , , , , and the ), and . Assesses growth opportunities in 7MM countries with respect to the patient population.

Key Report Benefits:

10-Year Forecast

7MM Coverage

Epidemiology Segmentation by Total diagnosed cases

Gender-specific diagnosed prevalent cases

Type-specific diagnosed prevalent cases

Age-specific diagnosed prevalent cases

Key Topics Covered:



1. Key Insights



2. Von Willebrand Disease (VWD): Patient Overview at a Glance

2.1. Total Patient Share (%) Distribution of VWD in 2017

2.2. Total Patient Share (%) Distribution of VWD in 2028



3. Disease Background and Overview: Von Willebrand Disease (VWD)

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Symptoms of Von Willebrand disease

3.3. Classification of Von Willebrand disease

3.4. Causes of Von Willebrand disease (VWD)

3.5. Clinical Manifestations of Von Willebrand disease (VWD)

3.6. Genetic Basis of Von Willebrand disease

3.7. Pathophysiology of Von Willebrand disease (VWD)

3.8. Diagnosis of Von Willebrand disease

3.9. Diagnostic Guidelines of Von Willebrand disease (VWD)



4. Epidemiology and Patient Population

4.1. Key Findings

4.2. 7MM Total Diagnosed Prevalent Patient Population of von Willebrand Disease



5. Country Wise-Epidemiology of von Willebrand Disease

5.1. United States

5.2. EU5 Countries

5.3. Japan



6. Appendix



7. Capabilities



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rb8yap

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

