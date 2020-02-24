Global Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Forecast to Grow to US$3.5 Billion by 2025
Feb 24, 2020, 07:00 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Oxygen Therapy Equipment - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Oxygen Therapy Equipment market worldwide is projected to grow by US$2.1 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 8.3%. Oxygen Source, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 8.7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$3.5 Billion by the year 2025, Oxygen Source will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 7% growth momentum. Within Europe, Germany will add over US$72.6 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$61.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from the rest of the European markets.
In Japan, Oxygen Source will reach a market size of US$176.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 12.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$596.6 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.
Key Topics Covered:
I. Methodology
II. Executive Summary
- Market Overview
- Focus on Select Players
- Market Trends & Drivers
- Global Market Perspective
III. Market Analysis
IV. Competition
V. Curated Research
Companies Mentioned:
- Chart Industries
- Drgerwerk Ag & Co. KGAA
- Fisher & Paykel Healthcare
- Inogen
- Invacare Corporation
- Linde Healthcare
- Philips Healthcare
- Smiths Medical
- Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation
- Teleflex Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e07u4v
