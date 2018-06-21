Global Packaged Cactus Water Market 2018-2022: Market to Grow at a CAGR of 25.79% - Players Expanding Distribution of their Offerings

The Global Packaged Cactus Water Market to grow at a CAGR of 25.79% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Packaged Cactus Water Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of packaged cactus water.

One trend affecting this market is the players expanding distribution of their offerings. Due to low product offerings, consumers have limited knowledge of the product. Hence, to make cactus water more popular, the players are currently expanding the distribution of their cactus water offerings.

According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the increasing inclination toward naturally-healthy beverages. Fast-paced lives have compelled consumers to take up healthy and natural alternatives to processed foods and beverages. Since beverages are an important part of a healthy diet, consumers are switching from carbonated and other sugar-laden beverages such as juices and nectars to naturally-healthy beverages.



Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the threat of substitutes. One of the biggest challenges for the global packaged cactus water is the availability of many plant-based water products. The demand for coconut water, free of added sugar and prepared using natural flavouring agents is high. Thus, players are coming up with unsweetened flavoured coconut water.



Market Trends



Rising demand for organic cactus water

Players expanding distribution of their offerings

Packaging innovations



Key vendors

Caliwater

Green-Go Organic Cactus Water

Health Beverage Company



True Nopal Cactus Water

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Market Landscape



Part 05: Market Sizing



Part 06: Five Forces Analysis



Part 07: Market Segmentation By Product



Part 08: Customer Landscape



Part 09: Regional Landscape



Part 10: Decision Framework



Part 11: Drivers And Challenges



Part 12: Market Trends



Part 13: Vendor Landscape



Part 14: Vendor Analysis



Part 15: Appendix



