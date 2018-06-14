Global Packaging Machinery Market 2018-2022 with Barry-Wehmiller Companies, GEA Group, Illinois Tool Works, Krones 1 & Robert Bosch Dominating

The Global Packaging Machinery Market to grow at a CAGR of 5.15% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Packaging Machinery Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the packaging machinery market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of products such as form-fill seal (FFS), labelling and coding, closing and sealing, wrapping and bundling, and other packaging machinery. Packaging machinery is used in the primary as well as secondary packaging of food, beverage, pharmaceutical, and personal care products.

The increase in development of new products will be a key trend for the market growth. Key vendors are investing significantly in R&D to offer upgraded and innovative products. This continuous product development will drive the demand for packaging machinery and encourage vendors to invest in upgrading their product offerings.

According to the report, the increasing demand for packaging machinery from various end-users will drive the market growth. Packaging machinery is used in the food and beverage industry to ensure tamper resistance and provide special physical, chemical, and biological protection. Also, adequate packaging ensures reliable and rapid distribution of food in the supply chain and reduces post-harvest loss.

Further, the report states that the risk of contamination will impact the market growth. The high risk of contamination or cross-contamination while packaging various products will be a challenge to the vendors in the market.



Market Trends



Increase in development of new products

Emergence of robotic packaging and automation

Growing use of pneumatic technology in packaging machinery



Key vendors

Barry-Wehmiller Companies

GEA Group

Illinois Tool Works

Krones 1

Robert Bosch

