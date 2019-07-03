Global Packaging Machinery Market Analysis & Forecast 2019-2024
DUBLIN, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Packaging Machinery Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global packaging machinery market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2019-2024.
This latest report provides a deep insight into the global packaging machinery market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.
Apart from extending the shelf-life of the contents and protecting them against external elements like biological contamination, degradation, physical damage, and counterfeiting, packaging is also utilized for enhancing the appearance of fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) such as over-the-counter pharmaceuticals, processed food and beverages, and cosmetics.
Moreover, consumers nowadays prefer flexible, lightweight, easy-to-carry packages. This is further supported by changing lifestyles and hectic schedules which have led to an increase in the need for convenient packaging solutions, thereby driving the demand for modern packaging machinery across the globe.
Besides this, the leading packaging machinery firms are engaging in merger and acquisitions (M&A) activities to expand and increase the efficiency of their existing production facilities.
Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Packaging Machinery Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Breakup by Product Type
5.4 Market Breakup by Technology
5.5 Market Breakup by End-Use
5.6 Market Breakup by Region
5.7 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Product Type
6.1 Form Fill Seal
6.2 Labeling & Coding
6.3 Closing & Sealing
6.4 Wrapping & Bundling
6.5 Others
7 Market Breakup by Technology
7.1 General Packaging
7.2 Modified Atmosphere Packaging
7.3 Vacuum Packaging
8 Market Breakup by End-Use
8.1 Food
8.2 Beverages
8.3 Pharmaceutical & Personal Care
8.4 Chemicals
8.5 Others
9 Market Breakup by Region
9.1 North America
9.2 Asia-Pacific
9.3 Europe
9.4 Middle East & Africa
9.5 Latin America
10 SWOT Analysis
10.1 Overview
10.2 Strengths
10.3 Weaknesses
10.4 Opportunities
10.5 Threats
11 Value Chain Analysis
12 Porters Five Forces Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
12.4 Degree of Competition
12.5 Threat of New Entrants
12.6 Threat of Substitutes
13 Price Analysis
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Barry-Wehmiller Companies
14.3.2 GEA Group
14.3.3 Illinois Tool Works
14.3.4 Krones
14.3.5 Robert Bosch GmbH
14.3.6 Adelphi Packaging Machinery
14.3.7 Aetna Group
14.3.8 B&H Labelling Systems
14.3.9 Bosch Packaging Machinery
14.3.10 Bradman Lake Group
14.3.11 CKD Group
14.3.12 Coesia S.p.A.
14.3.13 Fuji Machinery Company
14.3.14 Harland Machine Systems Ltd.
