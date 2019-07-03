Global Packaging Machinery Market Analysis & Forecast 2019-2024

DUBLIN, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Packaging Machinery Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global packaging machinery market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2019-2024.

This latest report provides a deep insight into the global packaging machinery market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.



Apart from extending the shelf-life of the contents and protecting them against external elements like biological contamination, degradation, physical damage, and counterfeiting, packaging is also utilized for enhancing the appearance of fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) such as over-the-counter pharmaceuticals, processed food and beverages, and cosmetics.



Moreover, consumers nowadays prefer flexible, lightweight, easy-to-carry packages. This is further supported by changing lifestyles and hectic schedules which have led to an increase in the need for convenient packaging solutions, thereby driving the demand for modern packaging machinery across the globe.



Besides this, the leading packaging machinery firms are engaging in merger and acquisitions (M&A) activities to expand and increase the efficiency of their existing production facilities.



Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Packaging Machinery Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.4 Market Breakup by Technology

5.5 Market Breakup by End-Use

5.6 Market Breakup by Region

5.7 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Form Fill Seal

6.2 Labeling & Coding

6.3 Closing & Sealing

6.4 Wrapping & Bundling

6.5 Others



7 Market Breakup by Technology

7.1 General Packaging

7.2 Modified Atmosphere Packaging

7.3 Vacuum Packaging



8 Market Breakup by End-Use

8.1 Food

8.2 Beverages

8.3 Pharmaceutical & Personal Care

8.4 Chemicals

8.5 Others



9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 North America

9.2 Asia-Pacific

9.3 Europe

9.4 Middle East & Africa

9.5 Latin America



10 SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

10.5 Threats



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Competition

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Barry-Wehmiller Companies

14.3.2 GEA Group

14.3.3 Illinois Tool Works

14.3.4 Krones

14.3.5 Robert Bosch GmbH

14.3.6 Adelphi Packaging Machinery

14.3.7 Aetna Group

14.3.8 B&H Labelling Systems

14.3.9 Bosch Packaging Machinery

14.3.10 Bradman Lake Group

14.3.11 CKD Group

14.3.12 Coesia S.p.A.

14.3.13 Fuji Machinery Company

14.3.14 Harland Machine Systems Ltd.



