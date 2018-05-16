Global Packaging Resins Report 2018-2023: Focus on Food & Beverage, Consumer Goods, Healthcare, Industrial Markets

The packaging resins market is estimated at USD 192.17 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 277.13 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2017 to 2022.

The high demand for packaging resins in various applications, such as food & beverage, consumer goods, healthcare, industrial, and others are expected to drive the packaging resins market.

Based on type, the packaging resins market has been segmented into LDPE, PP, HDPE, PET, PS & EPS, PVC, and others. LDPE is expected to be the largest type due to its properties, such as flexibility, moisture barrier, toughness, and chemical resistance. The availability of LDPE resins at cheap rates and wide usage in various industries are expected to be the major reasons for the high growth of the packaging resins market.

Based on application, the packaging resins market has been segmented into food & beverage, consumer goods, healthcare, industrial, and others. Packaging resins are widely used in the food & beverage sector, as these increase the shelf life of products, thus protecting food products for longer periods. These factors are expected to drive demand for packaging resins in the food & beverage application.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Significant Opportunities in the Packaging Resins Market

4.2 Packaging Resins Market, By Application

4.3 APAC: Packaging Resins Market, By Application and Country

4.4 Packaging Resins Market, By Type

4.5 Packaging Resins Market, By Region



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Downsizing of Packaging Materials

5.2.1.2 Cost-Effectiveness & Increased Shelf-Life of Products

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Rising Concerns Pertaining to Plastic Disposal

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Demand for Sustainable Packaging Solutions

5.2.3.2 Modern Packaging Technologies

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Recyclability of Flexible Plastics

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.3.2 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.4 Macroeconomic Indicators

5.4.1 Trends in Plastic Industry



6 Packaging Resins Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 LDPE

6.3 PP

6.4 HDPE

6.5 PET

6.6 PS & EPS

6.7 PVC

6.8 Others



7 Packaging Resins Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Food & Beverage

7.3 Consumer Goods

7.4 Healthcare

7.5 Industrial

7.6 Others



8 Packaging Resins Market, By Region



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Market Ranking

9.3 Competitive Scenario

9.3.1 New Product Launch

9.3.2 Investment & Expansion

9.3.3 Agreement & Partnership

9.3.4 Merger & Acquisition



10 Company Profiles

10.1 Sinopec Corporation

10.2 Exxonmobil Chemical

10.3 Lyondellbasell Industries Holdings B.V

10.4 SABIC

10.5 Petrochina Ltd.

10.6 Borealis AG

10.7 Braskem S.A.

10.8 Dowdupont Inc.

10.9 Indorama Ventures Public Company Ltd.

10.10 M&G Chemicals

10.11 Other Market Players

10.11.1 Arkema S.A.

10.11.2 BASF SE

10.11.3 Borouge

10.11.4 DAK Americas LLC

10.11.5 Far Eastern New Century Corporation

10.11.6 Ineos Group AG

10.11.7 Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group Co., Ltd.

10.11.8 Reliance Industries Ltd.

10.11.9 Styrolution Group GmbH

10.11.10 Total S.A.



