Global Paints and Coatings Advanced Technologies and Markets Report 2020-2026 with Profiles of Major Players - 3M, Celanese, Dow Corning, Evonik Industries, and Nippon Paint
Dec 15, 2020, 08:30 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Markets and Advanced Technologies for Paints and Coatings" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
There is a major shift in the production of global paints and coatings, which is moving away from developed regions, such as Europe and the U.S., to developing economies, such as China and India. Continued increasing demand from developed countries, in addition to the demand from developing countries, is contributing to the overall expansion of the worldwide coating market. Industrial growth in developing economies is a major driver for growth in the coating industry.
In most regions of the world, the coating industry is mature, and the growth of the coating industry is dependent on a number of factors, including the level of economic activity and the state of the construction industry, which remains a major consumer of paints and coatings.
The market for paints and coatings has been on the increase in various applications, and this has boosted the total market in many regions. Additionally, the market for solvent-borne paints and coatings is not going down as it was anticipated, and this has added to the increase in the total market value of paints and coatings.
Growth is the highest in the powder coating and emerging technology segment, as new technologies are being developed by major manufacturers, with ever-increasing pressure from regulatory authorities in regard to pollution control and other environmental factors.
Powder coating technology is being adapted in a big way in all fields of application. The market for coatings manufactured with solvent-borne technologies is slowly diminishing and being taken over by coatings based on waterborne technologies, essentially because of their environmentally friendly properties.
This transition away from solvent-borne coatings is occurring in the North American and European markets, whereas solvent-borne coatings are still being widely used in developing countries because of cost factors. High-solids and radiation-cured technologies are experiencing reasonably good growth, as these technologies are considered to be less polluting than solvent-borne technology. The publisher's market forecasts for solvent-borne coatings have been reduced somewhat from those in the prior version of this report, based on these ongoing changes in the market.
The Report Includes:
- An overview of the global market & advanced technologies for paints & coatings
- Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2019, estimates for 2020, 2021 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
- A look at the increased demand for coatings driven by customers' expectations in diverse areas such as performance, ease of application, sustainability, quality, functionality, and environmental properties
- Identification of new market opportunities and targeted promotional plans for paints and coatings
- Coverage of new technologies, R&D progress, market forecast, and recent activities in the paints and coatings industry
- Details covering new developments taking place in the industry with respect to continuous improvements in environmental performance
- Company profiles of major players in the market, including 3M, Celanese Corp., Dow Corning Corp., Evonik Industries AG, and Nippon Paint Co. Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Overview
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Intended Audience
- Scope and Format
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
- Custom Research
- Related Research Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
- Introduction
Chapter 3 Technology Background
- Definition of the Industry
- Industry Concepts
- Importance of the Industry
- Composition of Paints
- Solvents
- Binders
- Pigments
- Additives
- Paint and Coating Technologies
- Solvent-Borne Coatings
- Waterborne Coatings
- High-Solids Coatings
- Powder Coatings
- Radiation-Cured Coatings
- Emerging Coating Technologies
- Classification of Coatings Based on End Use
- Architectural and Decorative Paints and Coatings
- Industrial Paints and Coatings
- Special-Purpose Paints and Coatings
- Life-Cycle Assessment
- Life-Cycle Cost
- Technology Life Cycle
- History of Paints and Coatings
- History of Powder Coatings
- Government Regulations
- European Union Regulations
- U.S. Regulations
- Pollution Prevention in Coating-Application Processes
Chapter 4 Market for Paints and Coatings by Technology
- Overview
- Types of Painting and Coating Technologies
- Global Market for Paint and Coating Technologies
- Regional Markets for Paint and Coating Technologies
- Paint and Coating Market by Technology Type
- Global Market for Solvent-Borne Paints and Coatings
- Global Market for Waterborne Paints and Coatings
- Global Market for High-Solids Paints and Coatings
- Global Market for Powder Coating Technology
- Global Market for Radiation-Cured Coatings
- Global Market for Emerging Coating Technologies
Chapter 5 Market for Paints and Coatings by End-Use Segment
- Paint and Coating End-Use Segments
- Global Market for Paints and Coatings by End-Use Segment
- Global Market for Architectural and Decorative Paints and Coatings
- Types of Architectural and Decorative Coatings
- Global Market for Interior Architectural and Decorative Paints and Coatings by Type
- Global Market for Exterior Architectural and Decorative Paints and Coatings by Type
- Global Market for Industrial Paints and Coatings
- Global Market for Special-Purpose Paints and Coatings
Chapter 6 Market for Paints and Coatings by Application
- Coating Technologies
- Global Market for Solvent-Borne Paints and Coatings, by Application
- Global Market for Waterborne Paints and Coatings, by Application
- Global Market for High-Solids Paints and Coatings, by Application
- Global Market for Powder Coatings, by Application
- Global Market for Radiation-Cured Coatings, by Application
- Global Market for Emerging Coating Technologies, by Application
- Global Market for Nano/Smart Coating Technologies, by Application
- Global Market for Other Emerging Coating Technologies, by Application
Chapter 7 Patent Review and New Developments
- Significance of Patents
- Importance of Patent Analysis
- Analysis of Sample U.S. Patents
- Patent Activity
- New Developments in Paints and Coatings
- FZ Antimicrobial Surface Coating
- Eco Spec WB Silver Interior Paint
- Silicone Surfactants for Water-Based Systems
- ColourBase Colour Box
- TEGO Foamex 852 Defoamer
- Lead-Free Pacific Orange EH 3963
- Eco Spec WB Silver Zero-VOC Interior Paint
- INFERNEX LB-1100 High Temp Baking Enamel
- SURECO AF 2320 Transparent Fluoropolymer Coating
- Pigments for Silver Metallic Color Shades
- COLOURSMITH APP.
- PureClad Low Temperature Powder Coatings
- eXpand! Red EH 3427 and eXpand! Blue EH 6001 Stir-in Slurries
- SURFACE SEAL Hydrophobic Coating
- Surface Coating That Kills COVID-19 on Contact
- Everlast Exterior Paint and Primer
- FIRETEX M90/03 Passive Fire Protection Coatings
- New Line of Resins for Industrial Wood Coatings
- New Fence and Shed Paint
- SURECO AF 2320 Transparent Fluoropolymer Coating
- APTALON 8080HS Polyurethane Dispersion
- HALOX SCRATCH-X Mineral Based Additive
- Endura-Shield Polyurethane Coatings
- Elastomeric Cool Roof Coatings Solution
- Portable Color Matching Toolkit
- New Look Fast Dry Stain
- INFINIUM Epoxy System and EPICURE Curing Agent
- Special Antivirus Kids Paint
- Interpon D1000 and 2000 Range of Architectural Powder Coatings
- CMI 128-24 Gold Conductive Ink, Coating, and Adhesive
- Pyrocrete 341 Passive Fire Protection
- Fire Protection Products for Steel Structures
- ULTRALAST Interior Paint and Primer
- Powdura ECO Coatings Made from Recycled Plastic
- Antimicrobial Powder Coating - KEKO AM
- ALEXIT FST BioProtect Paint System
- Dulux EasyCare Paint
- Antivirus Surface Coating
- New Coating Solution for Heavy-Duty Equipment, Truck OEMs
- Hull Skating Solutions (HSS)
- Rustbusting Metal Paint: Hammerite Ultima
- SURFYNOL 104 Z Coating Additives
Chapter 8 Industry Structure and Competitive Analysis
- Overview
- Key Drivers of the Global Paint and Coatings Industry
- Development of the Paint and Coating Industry
- Entry or Exit Barriers
- Supply Chain
- Buyers
- Distribution Channels
- Suppliers
- Influence of Environmental Regulations
- Economies of Scale
- Revenues of Top Paint and Coating Companies
- Mergers and Acquisitions in the Paint and Coatings Industry
- Research Select Insights from Industry Leaders
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
Chapter 10 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/apgku4
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets