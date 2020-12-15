Global Paints and Coatings Advanced Technologies and Markets Report 2020-2026 with Profiles of Major Players - 3M, Celanese, Dow Corning, Evonik Industries, and Nippon Paint

DUBLIN, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Markets and Advanced Technologies for Paints and Coatings" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

There is a major shift in the production of global paints and coatings, which is moving away from developed regions, such as Europe and the U.S., to developing economies, such as China and India. Continued increasing demand from developed countries, in addition to the demand from developing countries, is contributing to the overall expansion of the worldwide coating market. Industrial growth in developing economies is a major driver for growth in the coating industry.

In most regions of the world, the coating industry is mature, and the growth of the coating industry is dependent on a number of factors, including the level of economic activity and the state of the construction industry, which remains a major consumer of paints and coatings.

The market for paints and coatings has been on the increase in various applications, and this has boosted the total market in many regions. Additionally, the market for solvent-borne paints and coatings is not going down as it was anticipated, and this has added to the increase in the total market value of paints and coatings.

Growth is the highest in the powder coating and emerging technology segment, as new technologies are being developed by major manufacturers, with ever-increasing pressure from regulatory authorities in regard to pollution control and other environmental factors.

Powder coating technology is being adapted in a big way in all fields of application. The market for coatings manufactured with solvent-borne technologies is slowly diminishing and being taken over by coatings based on waterborne technologies, essentially because of their environmentally friendly properties.



This transition away from solvent-borne coatings is occurring in the North American and European markets, whereas solvent-borne coatings are still being widely used in developing countries because of cost factors. High-solids and radiation-cured technologies are experiencing reasonably good growth, as these technologies are considered to be less polluting than solvent-borne technology. The publisher's market forecasts for solvent-borne coatings have been reduced somewhat from those in the prior version of this report, based on these ongoing changes in the market.

The Report Includes:

An overview of the global market & advanced technologies for paints & coatings

Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2019, estimates for 2020, 2021 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

A look at the increased demand for coatings driven by customers' expectations in diverse areas such as performance, ease of application, sustainability, quality, functionality, and environmental properties

Identification of new market opportunities and targeted promotional plans for paints and coatings

Coverage of new technologies, R&D progress, market forecast, and recent activities in the paints and coatings industry

Details covering new developments taking place in the industry with respect to continuous improvements in environmental performance

Company profiles of major players in the market, including 3M , Celanese Corp., Dow Corning Corp., Evonik Industries AG, and Nippon Paint Co. Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Overview

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Intended Audience

Scope and Format

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Custom Research

Related Research Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Introduction

Chapter 3 Technology Background

Definition of the Industry

Industry Concepts

Importance of the Industry

Composition of Paints

Solvents

Binders

Pigments

Additives

Paint and Coating Technologies

Solvent-Borne Coatings

Waterborne Coatings

High-Solids Coatings

Powder Coatings

Radiation-Cured Coatings

Emerging Coating Technologies

Classification of Coatings Based on End Use

Architectural and Decorative Paints and Coatings

Industrial Paints and Coatings

Special-Purpose Paints and Coatings

Life-Cycle Assessment

Life-Cycle Cost

Technology Life Cycle

History of Paints and Coatings

History of Powder Coatings

Government Regulations

European Union Regulations

U.S. Regulations

Pollution Prevention in Coating-Application Processes

Chapter 4 Market for Paints and Coatings by Technology

Overview

Types of Painting and Coating Technologies

Global Market for Paint and Coating Technologies

Regional Markets for Paint and Coating Technologies

Paint and Coating Market by Technology Type

Global Market for Solvent-Borne Paints and Coatings

Global Market for Waterborne Paints and Coatings

Global Market for High-Solids Paints and Coatings

Global Market for Powder Coating Technology

Global Market for Radiation-Cured Coatings

Global Market for Emerging Coating Technologies

Chapter 5 Market for Paints and Coatings by End-Use Segment

Paint and Coating End-Use Segments

Global Market for Paints and Coatings by End-Use Segment

Global Market for Architectural and Decorative Paints and Coatings

Types of Architectural and Decorative Coatings

Global Market for Interior Architectural and Decorative Paints and Coatings by Type

Global Market for Exterior Architectural and Decorative Paints and Coatings by Type

Global Market for Industrial Paints and Coatings

Global Market for Special-Purpose Paints and Coatings

Chapter 6 Market for Paints and Coatings by Application

Coating Technologies

Global Market for Solvent-Borne Paints and Coatings, by Application

Global Market for Waterborne Paints and Coatings, by Application

Global Market for High-Solids Paints and Coatings, by Application

Global Market for Powder Coatings, by Application

Global Market for Radiation-Cured Coatings, by Application

Global Market for Emerging Coating Technologies, by Application

Global Market for Nano/Smart Coating Technologies, by Application

Global Market for Other Emerging Coating Technologies, by Application

Chapter 7 Patent Review and New Developments

Significance of Patents

Importance of Patent Analysis

Analysis of Sample U.S. Patents

Patent Activity

New Developments in Paints and Coatings

FZ Antimicrobial Surface Coating

Eco Spec WB Silver Interior Paint

Silicone Surfactants for Water-Based Systems

ColourBase Colour Box

TEGO Foamex 852 Defoamer

Lead-Free Pacific Orange EH 3963

Eco Spec WB Silver Zero-VOC Interior Paint

INFERNEX LB-1100 High Temp Baking Enamel

SURECO AF 2320 Transparent Fluoropolymer Coating

Pigments for Silver Metallic Color Shades

COLOURSMITH APP.

PureClad Low Temperature Powder Coatings

eXpand! Red EH 3427 and eXpand! Blue EH 6001 Stir-in Slurries

SURFACE SEAL Hydrophobic Coating

Surface Coating That Kills COVID-19 on Contact

Everlast Exterior Paint and Primer

FIRETEX M90/03 Passive Fire Protection Coatings

New Line of Resins for Industrial Wood Coatings

New Fence and Shed Paint

SURECO AF 2320 Transparent Fluoropolymer Coating

APTALON 8080HS Polyurethane Dispersion

HALOX SCRATCH-X Mineral Based Additive

Endura-Shield Polyurethane Coatings

Elastomeric Cool Roof Coatings Solution

Portable Color Matching Toolkit

New Look Fast Dry Stain

INFINIUM Epoxy System and EPICURE Curing Agent

Special Antivirus Kids Paint

Interpon D1000 and 2000 Range of Architectural Powder Coatings

CMI 128-24 Gold Conductive Ink, Coating, and Adhesive

Pyrocrete 341 Passive Fire Protection

Fire Protection Products for Steel Structures

ULTRALAST Interior Paint and Primer

Powdura ECO Coatings Made from Recycled Plastic

Antimicrobial Powder Coating - KEKO AM

ALEXIT FST BioProtect Paint System

Dulux EasyCare Paint

Antivirus Surface Coating

New Coating Solution for Heavy-Duty Equipment, Truck OEMs

Hull Skating Solutions (HSS)

Rustbusting Metal Paint: Hammerite Ultima

SURFYNOL 104 Z Coating Additives

Chapter 8 Industry Structure and Competitive Analysis

Overview

Key Drivers of the Global Paint and Coatings Industry

Development of the Paint and Coating Industry

Entry or Exit Barriers

Supply Chain

Buyers

Distribution Channels

Suppliers

Influence of Environmental Regulations

Economies of Scale

Revenues of Top Paint and Coating Companies

Mergers and Acquisitions in the Paint and Coatings Industry

Research Select Insights from Industry Leaders

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

Chapter 10 Appendix

