Global Pancreatic Cancer Partnering Deals & Agreements (2012-2018) Entered Into by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies

DUBLIN, April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Pancreatic Cancer Partnering 2012 to 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides understanding and access to the partnering deals and agreements entered into by the world's leading healthcare companies.
The report provides an analysis of partnering deals. The majority of deals are discovery or development stage whereby the licensee obtains a right or an option right to license the licensors technology. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.
Report Scope
- Trends in partnering deals
- Top deals by value
- Deals listed by company A-Z, industry sector, stage of development, technology type
The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of partnering trends.
Chapter 1 provides an overview of the trends in partnering since 2012, including a summary of deals by industry sector, stage of development, deal type, and technology type.
Chapter 2 provides a review of the top 10 most active companies in the therapy area, including a comprehensive listing of the deals announced by each company.
Chapter 3 provides a comprehensive directory of partnering deals signed and announced since 2012. The chapter is organized by company A-Z, stage of development at signing, deal type (collaborative R&D, co-promotion, licensing etc), and technology type. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record, and where available the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.
Chapter 4 provides a listing of partnering deals where a contract document is available alongside the deal record.
Chapters 5 and 6 provide a summary of M&A deals since 2012 where the acquired company is active in the therapy area of interest.
Chapters 7 and 8 provide a summary of financings since 2012 where the financed company is active in the therapy area of interest.
In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of technologies and products in the therapy area.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Chapter 1 - Therapy partnering trends in numbers
Partnering in numbers - by year
Partnering in numbers - most active
Partnering in numbers - by industry sector
Partnering in numbers - by deal type
Partnering in numbers - by technology type
Partnering in numbers - by stage of development
Chapter 2 - Most active dealmakers
Chapter 3 - Partnering deals directory
Partnering deals directory - by company A-Z
Partnering deals directory - by deal value
Partnering deals directory - by industry sector
Partnering deals directory - by deal type
Partnering deals directory - by stage of development
Partnering deals directory - by technology area
Chapter 4 - Partnering deals with a contract document
Chapter 5 - M&A in numbers
M&A in numbers - by year
Chapter 6 - M&A deals directory
M&A deals directory - by company A-Z
M&A deals directory - by deal value
Chapter 7 - Financing in numbers
Financing in numbers - by year
Financing in numbers - by financing type
Chapter 8 - Financing deals directory
Financing deals directory - by company A-Z
Financing deals directory - by deal value
Financing deals directory - by financing type
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4n4m47/global_pancreatic?w=5
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-pancreatic-cancer-partnering-deals--agreements-2012-2018-entered-into-by-the-worlds-leading-healthcare-companies-300626210.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article