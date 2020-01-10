Global Paper Straw Market Outlook, 2024 - Lack of Paper Straw Production Capacities Hampers Growth; Concentration on Capacity Expansion Presents Lucrative Opportunities

DUBLIN, Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Paper Straw Market by Material Type (Virgin Paper, Recycled Paper), Product Type (Printed, Non Printed), Straw Length , Straw Diameter, End Use Application (Food Service, Institutional, Household), Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global paper straw market is projected to grow from US$ 585 million in 2019 to US$ 1,687 million by 2024, recording a CAGR of 23.6%. The market in the European region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 31.2% during the forecast period, in terms of value.



Increased demand for paper straws for various end-use applications and rise in government reforms & campaigns to ban plastics are projected to drive the overall growth of the paper straw market across the globe from 2019 to 2024.



The growing consumer demand for environmental-friendly straws, increasing rising government reforms & campaigns to ban plastic straws, and rising intolerance toward the use of plastic straws are factors that are projected to drive the growth of the market for paper straws. However, the high cost of paper straws as compared to plastic ones is projected to inhibit the growth of the market.



The non-printed segment is projected to be the fasted growing segment from 2019 to 2024, in terms of both value and volume.



Non-printed paper straws are the majorly consumed paper straws, globally, and accounted for a larger share in terms of volume, in the global paper straw market. Non-printed paper straws are manufactured to avoid digestions of inks or dyes and are manufactured using sustainably sourced paper or food-grade paper. These straws are certified & approved by various food safety departments and are ideal for beverages, such as iced drinks, soda, slushies, soft drinks, beverages, juices, frozen drinks, general liquids, and water.



The 7.75-8.5 inches segment is projected to lead the paper straw market from 2019 to 2024, in terms of value.



The 7.75-8.5 inches segment, by straw length, is projected to lead the paper straw market from 2019 to 2025, in terms of both value and volume. In terms of value, the 7.75-8.5 inches segment is projected to be the largest market in the paper straw market. 7.75 inches (197 mm) is the standard & most preferred length of paper straws. These straws are ideal for regular cups & glasses used for cocktails, iced tea, soda, smoothies, bubble tea, and milkshakes.



The segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment, during the forecast period, in terms of both value and volume.



The <0.15 inches segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, in terms of both value & volume. These straws can be used as drink stirrers. They have wider diameters than stirrers and are an ideal solution for any mixed drink or cocktail. Further, they are mostly preferred by bars, cafes, or restaurants, as they can also be used to stir mixed drinks & cocktails in small, regular, or taller glasses, cups, or other vessels used for drinking.



The foodservice segment is projected to lead the paper straw market during the forecast period, in terms of both value and volume.



The foodservice segment, by end-use application, is projected to register the fastest growth in the paper straw market from 2019 to 2024. The wide range of applications of paper straws in the foodservice industry and the increase in the number of foodservice outlets, worldwide, drive the demand for paper straws in the market. Furthermore, the increasing consumer demand for environment-friendly straws, rising government reforms & campaigns to ban plastic straws, and growing intolerance toward the use of plastic straws are factors that are projected to drive the growth of the paper straws market for foodservice applications.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Paper Straw Market

4.2 Asia Pacific: Paper Straw Market, By Material Type and Country

4.3 Paper Straw Market, By Material Type

4.4 Paper Straw Market, By Product Type

4.5 Paper Straw Market, By Straw Length

4.6 Paper Straw Market, By Straw Diameter

4.7 Paper Straw Market, By End-Use Application

4.8 Paper Straw Market, By Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Intolerance Toward Plastic Straws, Rising Consumer Demand for Eco-Friendly Straws, and Globally Increasing Government Reforms and Campaigns to Ban Plastic Straws

5.2.1.2 Recyclability of Paper Straw

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Lack of Paper Straw Production Capacities

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Concentration on Capacity Expansion

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 High Cost of Paper Straws



6 Paper Straw Market, By Material Type

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Paper Straw Market, By Material Type

6.1.1.1 The Virgin Paper Segment to Grow at A Higher Rate in the Global Paper Straw Market

6.2 Virgin Paper

6.3 Recycled Paper



7 Paper Straw Market, By Product Type

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Paper Straw Market, By Product Type

7.1.1.1 Non-Printed Segment to Grow at A Higher Rate in the Global Paper Straw Market

7.2 Printed

7.3 Non-Printed



8 Paper Straw Market, By Straw Length

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Paper Straw Market, By Straw Length

8.1.1.1 >10.5 Inches Segment to Be the Fastest-Growing in the Global Paper Straw Market, in Terms of Value

8.2 <5.75 Inches

8.3 5.75-7.75 Inches

8.4 7.75-8.5 Inches

8.5 8.5-10.5 Inches

8.6 >10.5 Inches



9 Paper Straw Market, By Straw Diameter

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Paper Straw Market, By Straw Diameter

9.1.1.1 <0.15 Inches Segment to Be the Fastest-Growing in the Global Paper Straw Market

9.2 <0. 15 Inches

9.3 0.15 - 0.196 Inches

9.4 0.196 - 0.25 Inches

9.5 0.25 - 0.4 Inches

9.6 >0.4 Inches



10 Paper Straw Market, By End-Use Application

10.1 Introduction

10.1.1 Paper Straw Market, By End-Use Application

10.1.1.1 Foodservice Segment to Be the Fastest-Growing in the Paper Straw Market

10.2 Foodservice

10.3 Hotels

10.4 Institutional

10.5 Household



11 Paper Straw Market, By Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Asia Pacific

11.2.1 China

11.2.1.1 The Chinese Paper Straw Market is Projected to Be the Fastest Growing Market in the Asia Pacific Region

11.2.2 Japan

11.2.2.1 The Non-Printed Segment is Projected to Grow at the Highest Rate in the Paper Straw Market By 2024

11.2.3 India

11.2.3.1 India is Projected to Witness the Second-Highest Growth in the Asia Pacific Market, in Terms of Value

11.2.4 South Korea

11.2.4.1 Southeast Asia is Projected to Witness the Fourth-Highest Growth in the Asia Pacific Market, in Terms of Value

11.2.5 Rest of Asia Pacific

11.2.5.1 Paper Straw Market to Have Moderate Growth During the Forecast Period in the Region

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Germany

11.3.1.1 Germany Accounted for the Second-Largest Market in the European Paper Straw Market in 2018

11.3.2 UK

11.3.2.1 The UK Paper Straw Market is Projected to Be the Fastest Growing Market in Europe

11.3.3 France

11.3.3.1 Increase in the Number of Food Service Industry to Boost the Paper Straw Market in France

11.3.4 Italy

11.3.4.1 Italy is Projected to Experience Slow Growth in the Paper Straw Market During the Forecast Period

11.3.5 Russia

11.3.5.1 Rise in Demand for Sustainable Alternative to Plastic Straws to Boost the Russian Paper Straw Market

11.3.6 Spain

11.3.6.1 The Spanish Paper Straw Market is Projected to Be the Second Fastest Growing Market for Paper Straws in the European Region

11.3.7 Rest of Europe

11.3.7.1 Rest of Europe is Projected to Record Moderate Growth in the European Paper Straw Market By 2024

11.4 North America

11.4.1 US

11.4.1.1 The US Was the Largest Producer of Consumer Plastic Waste in North America in 2018

11.4.2 Canada

11.4.2.1 Canada to Be the Second-Fastest-Growing Market in North America

11.4.3 Mexico

11.5 Middle East & Africa

11.5.1 Turkey

11.5.1.1 Turkey is Estimated to Be the Fastest-Growing Market for Paper Straws in the Middle East & Africa

11.5.2 UAE

11.5.2.1 UAE is Estimated to Be the Largest Market in the Middle East & Africa

11.5.3 South Africa

11.5.3.1 The Packaging Segment Led the South African Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market, in Terms of Value, in 2018

11.5.4 Saudi Arabia

11.5.4.1 Saudi Arabia is Projected to Be the Third-Largest Market in Middle East & Africa

11.5.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

11.5.5.1 The Rest of Mea Market is Projected to Have A High Potential for Growth in the Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market During the Forecast Period

11.6 South America

11.6.1 Brazil

11.6.1.1 Brazil to Account for the Largest Share in the South American Paper Straw Market

11.6.2 Argentina

11.6.2.1 Argentina Accounted for the Second-Largest Share of the Paper Straw Market in South America

11.6.3 Rest of South America

11.6.3.1 The Virgin Paper Segment is Projected to Remain the Largest, in Terms of Consumption, in the Rest of South American Paper Straw Market



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Competitive Scenario

12.2.1 Expansions

12.2.2 Acquisitions

12.2.3 New Product Developments

12.2.4 Contracts

12.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping for Paper Straw Manufacturers

12.3.1 Visionary Leaders

12.3.2 Innovators

12.3.3 Dynamic Differentiators

12.3.4 Emerging Companies

12.4 Strength of Product Portfolio

12.5 Business Strategy Excellence



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Hoffmaster Group, Inc.

13.2 Transcend Packaging Ltd.

13.3 Footprint

13.4 Fuling Global Inc.

13.5 Huhtamaki OYJ

13.6 Bygreen

13.7 Royal Paper Industries

13.8 Canada Brown Eco Products Ltd.

13.9 Biopak

13.10 Charta Global

13.11 Soton Daily Necessities Co. Ltd. Y.W.

13.12 Wuxi Jiejing Packing Co. Ltd.

13.13 Yutong Eco-Technology (Suqian) Co. Ltd.

13.14 Other Players

13.14.1 Ningbo Jiangbei Shenyu Industry and Trade Co. Ltd.

13.14.2 Aleco Industrial Co. Ltd.

13.14.3 Vegware

13.14.4 Tetra Pak International S.A.

13.14.5 US Paper Straw

13.14.6 Hello Straw

13.14.7 Tipi Straws

13.14.8 Pt. Strawland

13.14.9 Okstraw Paper Straws

13.14.10 Biopac (UK) Ltd.

13.14.11 Wilbistraw

13.14.12 Sharp Serviettes

13.14.13 Lollicup Usa, Inc.

13.14.14 Shenzhen Grizzlies Industries Co. Ltd.



14 Paper Straw Raw Material Suppliers

14.1 International Paper

14.2 Stora Enso

14.3 Nippon Paper Group

14.4 Mondi

14.5 ITC Limited

14.6 Sappi Limited

14.7 Smurfit Kappa

14.8 CMPC

14.9 Daio Paper Corporation

14.10 Billerudkorsnas



15 Paper Straw Machine Suppliers

15.1 Ruian Lifeng Machinery Co. Ltd.

15.2 Wenzhou Bohang Machinery Co. Ltd.

15.3 Ruian Win-Win Machinery Co. Ltd.

15.4 Ruian Ruiting Machinery Co. Ltd.

15.5 NSC Group

15.6 Wenzhou Gaoda Paper Tube Machinery Co. Ltd.

15.7 Future Enterprises

15.8 Ruian Sunlight Machinery Factory

15.9 Aman Impex

15.10 Tirth Corporation



