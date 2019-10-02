Global Passenger Security Market Report 2019

DUBLIN, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Passenger Security - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Passenger Security market accounted for $4.48 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $9.89 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period.



Growing tourism rising need for passenger security systems and increase in passenger traffic are the key factors driving the market growth. However, increase in cybersecurity risk may hinder the market growth.



Passenger security alludes to the systems and strategies utilized trying to ensure travelers, staff, air ship, dispatch, and other transportation modes/stations from unintentional/noxious mischief, wrongdoing, and different dangers.



By End User, the Commercial airport segment is constantly enhancing during forecast period due to the rise in global air passenger traffic owing to expansion of existing airports and construction of new airports. Based on geography, Europe is likely to have a huge demand due to the expanding traveler traffic and the upgradation of traveler security frameworks with the usage of new advances in this region.



Some of the key players profiled in the Passenger Security market include



Bosch Sicherheitssysteme GmbH

Siemens

Honeywell International Inc.

Smiths Detection Group Ltd.

Adani Systems Inc.

L3 Security & Detection Systems

Autoclear, LLC.

Advanced Perimeter Systems Ltd.

C.E.I.A. SPA

Axis Communications AB.

Sensurity Ltd.

Rapiscan Systems

Navtech Radar

Flir Systems, Inc.

SITA

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End User Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Passenger Security Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Emergency Screen Management

5.3 Audio Help Point

5.4 Real-Time CCTV System

5.5 Recorded CCTV System

5.6 Other Types



6 Global Passenger Security Market, By Security Solution

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Fire Safety and Detection System

6.3 Cybersecurity Solutions

6.4 Access Control/Biometric Systems

6.5 Video Management Systems

6.6 Bar-Coded Boarding Systems

6.7 Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems

6.8 Hand-Held Scanners

6.9 Explosive Trace Detectors

6.10 Baggage Inspection Systems

6.10.1 X-Ray Scanners

6.10.2 Computed Tomography

6.11 People Screening Systems

6.11.1 Full-Body Scanners

6.11.2 Walk-Through Metal Detectors

6.12 Other Security Solutions



7 Global Passenger Security Market, By Investment Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 New Demand

7.3 Replacement



8 Global Passenger Security Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Aircrafts

8.3 Commercial Airports

8.3.1 Small Hub (Less Than 2.5 Million))

8.3.2 Medium Hub (2.5-9.5 Million)

8.3.3 Large Hub (Above 9.5 Million)

8.4 Seaport

8.5 Railway Stations

8.6 Buses

8.7 Other End Users



9 Global Passenger Security Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 Italy

9.3.4 France

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 New Zealand

9.4.6 South Korea

9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Chile

9.5.4 Rest of South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Saudi Arabia

9.6.2 UAE

9.6.3 Qatar

9.6.4 South Africa

9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling



