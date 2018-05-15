Global Passenger Vehicle Market 2018-2022: Automakers Investing in Adding New Assemblies and Manufacturing Lines for Passenger Vehicle Production

The global passenger vehicle market to grow at a CAGR of 2.68% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Passenger Vehicle Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver in the market is emerging crossover segment. The global passenger vehicle market is witnessing tremendous growth in the crossover segment as they offer better money value compared to sedans and SUVs. Crossovers offer the driving pleasure, safety, reliability, and comfort of an SUV, and owing to their unibody design, they are lightweight and hence offer better fuel efficiency than sedans.

One trend in the market is development of autonomous vehicles. With all vendors focusing on improving their market revenue, the market's competitive environment is quite intense. By providing an in-depth analysis of the market's competitive landscape and information on the products offered by companies, this passenger car industry analysis will help clients design effective growth strategies.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is increasing cost pressure on OEMs. In the automotive industry, OEMs absorb most of the warranty costs and price pressure from the demand side. With increasing adoption of advanced technologies, the bargaining power of OEMs has reduced for certain equipment and technologies.

Key vendors

Ford Motor Company

General Motors

Honda Motor

Hyundai Motor

Toyota Motor

Volkswagen

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE



PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022



PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY VEHICLE TYPE



Comparison by vehicle type

Sedans and hatchbacks



SUVs and crossovers



MPVs and vans



Market opportunity by vehicle type

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Development of autonomous vehicles

Push for embedded telematics systems in passenger vehicles

Integration of advanced safety technologies to gain higher safety ratings

Growing integration of smartphones and tablets in automobiles

Automakers investing in adding new assemblies and manufacturing lines for passenger vehicle production

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dbbj39/global_passenger?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-passenger-vehicle-market-2018-2022-automakers-investing-in-adding-new-assemblies-and-manufacturing-lines-for-passenger-vehicle-production-300648504.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

