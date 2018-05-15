Global Passenger Vehicle Market 2018-2022: Automakers Investing in Adding New Assemblies and Manufacturing Lines for Passenger Vehicle Production

DUBLIN, May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Passenger Vehicle Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global passenger vehicle market to grow at a CAGR of 2.68% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Passenger Vehicle Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
According to the report, one driver in the market is emerging crossover segment. The global passenger vehicle market is witnessing tremendous growth in the crossover segment as they offer better money value compared to sedans and SUVs. Crossovers offer the driving pleasure, safety, reliability, and comfort of an SUV, and owing to their unibody design, they are lightweight and hence offer better fuel efficiency than sedans.
One trend in the market is development of autonomous vehicles. With all vendors focusing on improving their market revenue, the market's competitive environment is quite intense. By providing an in-depth analysis of the market's competitive landscape and information on the products offered by companies, this passenger car industry analysis will help clients design effective growth strategies.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is increasing cost pressure on OEMs. In the automotive industry, OEMs absorb most of the warranty costs and price pressure from the demand side. With increasing adoption of advanced technologies, the bargaining power of OEMs has reduced for certain equipment and technologies.
Key vendors
- Ford Motor Company
- General Motors
- Honda Motor
- Hyundai Motor
- Toyota Motor
- Volkswagen
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY VEHICLE TYPE
- Comparison by vehicle type
- Sedans and hatchbacks
- SUVs and crossovers
- MPVs and vans
- Market opportunity by vehicle type
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Development of autonomous vehicles
- Push for embedded telematics systems in passenger vehicles
- Integration of advanced safety technologies to gain higher safety ratings
- Growing integration of smartphones and tablets in automobiles
- Automakers investing in adding new assemblies and manufacturing lines for passenger vehicle production
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dbbj39/global_passenger?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-passenger-vehicle-market-2018-2022-automakers-investing-in-adding-new-assemblies-and-manufacturing-lines-for-passenger-vehicle-production-300648504.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article