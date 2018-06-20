Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market Report 2018: Market is Expected to Reach $32.2 Billion by 2023

The Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market size is expected to reach $32.2 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 20.1% CAGR during the forecast period.



Patient engagement enables healthcare institutions to communicate with patients using online patient portal. Patient engagement is not only about engaging technology, it is a process that ensures patient satisfaction. Technology helps in improving service quality and ensures safety.



Growing medical tourism sector, growing adoption of cloud-based networking models and growing investments into the healthcare IT sector in the developing nations are the factors that is expected to propel the industry growth during the forecast period.



Scope of the Report



Based on component the market is segmented into Hardware, Software, and Service.

Based on Delivery Model, the market is categorised into On-Premise, Web based, and Cloud based.

Therapeutics segment includes chronic diseases, Fitness, Women's Health, Mental Health, and Others.

Based on end user, the market is segmented into Payers, Providers, and Individual Users.

Based on application, the market is segmented into Social Management, Health Management, Home Healthcare Management, and Financial Health Management.

Key companies profiled in the report include



Mckesson Corporation

IBM Corporation

Allscripts

Athenahealth, Inc.

Orion Health

Cerner

GetWellNetwork, Inc.

Lincor Solutions

Get Real Health

Oneview Healthcare

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Scope & Methodology



2. Market Overview



3. Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market



4. Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market by Delivery Model



5. Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market by Application



6. Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market by End user



7. Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market by Therapeutics



8. Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market by Region



9. Company Profiles



