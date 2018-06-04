Global Patient Monitoring Device/System/Equipment Market to 2023

The "Patient Monitoring Device/System/Equipment Market by Product, End User - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The patient monitoring devices market is projected to reach USD 25.31 Billion by 2023 from USD 19.14 Billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 5.7%.

Factors such as the easy availability of wireless monitoring devices and the rising incidence of lifestyle and chronic diseases are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Based on product, the cardiac monitoring devices market is classified into ECG devices, implantable loop recorders, event monitors, mobile cardiac telemetry, and smart wearable ECG monitors. The mobile cardiac telemetry segment is expected to grow the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as quick and enhanced diagnosis compared to other short & longer-term monitoring modalities and huge potential for reducing healthcare costs are driving the growth of the market.

Based on product, the neuromonitoring devices market is segmented into EEG machines, MEG machines, EMG machines, ICP monitors, TCD machines, and cerebral oximeters. In 2018, the EEG machines are expected to account for the largest share of the neuromonitoring devices market. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the increase in the incidence and prevalence of neurological disorders, growing R&D in the field of cerebral and spinal disorders, and rising number of specialized facilities such as EEG labs and sleep centers.

Based on product, the respiratory monitoring devices market is classified into pulse oximeters, capnographs, spirometers, and peak flow meters. The capnographs segment is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. This is mainly due to their mandatory requirement of these devices during anesthesia and in monitoring the respiratory status of patients in ICUs.

In 2018, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the patient monitoring devices market. Asia is expected to register the highest growth rate from 2018 to 2023 for the patient monitoring devices market. Factors such as the increasing per capita healthcare expenditure, growing public health awareness, rising prevalence of lifestyle diseases, and improving treatment rates in emerging markets across India and China are expected to drive growth in the market in this region.

The growing demand for patient monitoring devices in non-hospital settings is also expected to provide a range of growth opportunities for players in the market.

Major key players in the patient monitoring devices market include Medtronic (Ireland), Natus Medical (US), Nihon Kohden (Japan), GE Healthcare (US), and Philips Healthcare (Netherlands). In the highly competitive patient monitoring devices market, a majority of the leading players aim to gain a competitive edge through technological advancements and product launches.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Patient Monitoring Devices Market Overview


4.2 Asia: Patient Monitoring Devices Market, By Respiratory and Multi-Parameter Monitoring Devices, (USD Million)

5 Market Overview




5.1 Introduction


5.2 Market Dynamics


5.2.1 Drivers


5.2.1.1 Availability of Wireless Monitoring Devices


5.2.1.2 Rising Incidence of Lifestyle and Chronic Diseases


5.2.2 Opportunities


5.2.2.1 Growing Demand for Patient Monitoring Devices in Non-Hospital Settings


5.2.2.2 Emerging Markets


5.2.3 Challenges


5.2.3.1 Risks Associated With Invasive Monitoring Devices

6 Cardiac Monitoring Devices Market




6.1 Introduction


6.2 ECG Devices


6.3 Implantable Loop Recorders


6.4 Event Monitors


6.5 Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Monitors


6.6 Smart Wearable ECG Monitors

7 Neuromonitoring Devices Market




7.1 Introduction


7.2 Electroencephalograph Machines


7.3 Magnetoencephalograph Machines


7.4 Cerebral Oximeters


7.5 Intracranial Pressure Monitors


7.6 Electromyograph Machines

8 Respiratory Monitoring Devices Market




8.1 Introduction


8.2 Pulse Oximeters


8.3 Spirometers


8.4 Capnographs


8.5 Peak Flow Meters

9 Multi-Parameter Monitoring Devices Market




9.1 Introduction


9.2 Low-Acuity Monitoring Devices


9.3 Mid-Acuity Monitoring Devices


9.4 High-Acuity Monitoring Devices

10 Hemodynamic Monitoring Devices Market




10.1 Introduction


10.2 Disposables


10.3 Systems

11 Fetal and Neonatal Monitoring Devices




11.1 Introduction


11.2 Fetal Monitoring Devices


11.3 Neonatal Monitoring Devices

12 Temperature Monitoring Devices Market




12.1 Introduction

13 Weight Monitoring Devices




13.1 Introduction

14 Patient Monitoring Devices Market, By Region

15 Competitive Landscape






15.1 Market Overview


15.2 Market Share Analysis


15.2.1 Hemodynamic Monitoring Systems Market


15.2.2 Neuromonitoring Devices


15.2.3 Cardiac Monitoring Devices Market Ranking Analysis, 2017


15.2.4 Respiratory Monitoring Devices


15.3 Competitive Situation and Trends


15.3.1 Product Launches and Approvals


15.3.2 Agreements, Partnerships, and Collaborations


15.3.3 Agreements, Partnerships, and Collaborations, 2016-2018


15.3.4 Mergers and Acquisitions


15.3.5 Expansions

16 Company Profiles




16.1 Medtronic


16.2 Nihon Kohden


16.3 Natus Medical


16.4 Koninklijke Philips N.V.


16.5 Edward Lifesciences


16.6 Omron


16.7 Masimo


16.8 GE Healthcare


16.9 Hill-Rom Holdings


16.10 Drgerwerk AG


16.11 Compumedics


16.12 Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics



