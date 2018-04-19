Global Pay TV Subscriber Forecasts 2018-2023: 95 Million Additional Pay TV Subscribers Between 2017 and 2023 to Take the Global Total to 1.10 Billion

DUBLIN, April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Pay TV Subscriber Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report forecasts 95 million additional pay TV subscribers between 2017 and 2023 to take the global total to 1.10 billion. Based on forecasts for 138 countries, the number of pay TV subscribers passed 1 billion in 2017.
The Global Pay TV Subscriber Forecasts report concludes that IPTV will win most of the additional subscribers - at 81 million. IPTV will overtake pay satellite TV subs in 2018.
Satellite TV will grow by 31 million subs and pay DTT by 10 million. Digital cable TV will add at 61 million subs between 2017 and 2023, but analog cable TV will lose 88 million subs - meaning a net loss for cable.
Published in April 2018, the Global Pay TV Subscriber Forecasts report covers 402 pages in two parts:
- A 106-page PDF giving a global Executive Summary, comparison tables and rankings. NEW FOR 2018: Profiles for the top 10 countries (Brazil, China, Germany, India, Japan, Mexico, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA)
- An excel workbook providing forecasts (2010-2023) for each of the 138 countries covered, comparison and ranking tables.
Key Topics Covered:
Total households
- TV households
- Digital cable subs
- Analog cable subs
- Pay IPTV subscribers
- Pay digital Satellite TV subscribers
- Digital free Satellite TV households
- Analog Satellite TV Households
- Analog terrestrial households
- Primary FTA DTT households
- Primary Pay DTT households
Digital homes
- Analog homes
- Pay TV subscribers
- Total DTT households
Digital cable subs/TV
- Analog cable subs/TV
- Pay IPTV subs/TV
- Pay Satellite TV/TV
- Digital free Satellite TV/TV
- Analog Satellite TV/TV
- Analog terrestrial/TV
- Primary FTA DTT/TV
- Primary pay DTT/TV
TVHH/Total
- Digital/TV
- Analog/TV
- Pay TV Subs/TV
- Total DTT/TV
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/889t7f/global_pay_tv?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-pay-tv-subscriber-forecasts-2018-2023-95-million-additional-pay-tv-subscribers-between-2017-and-2023-to-take-the-global-total-to-1-10-billion-300632989.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article