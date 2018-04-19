Global Pay TV Subscriber Forecasts 2018-2023: 95 Million Additional Pay TV Subscribers Between 2017 and 2023 to Take the Global Total to 1.10 Billion

The report forecasts 95 million additional pay TV subscribers between 2017 and 2023 to take the global total to 1.10 billion. Based on forecasts for 138 countries, the number of pay TV subscribers passed 1 billion in 2017.



The Global Pay TV Subscriber Forecasts report concludes that IPTV will win most of the additional subscribers - at 81 million. IPTV will overtake pay satellite TV subs in 2018.



Satellite TV will grow by 31 million subs and pay DTT by 10 million. Digital cable TV will add at 61 million subs between 2017 and 2023, but analog cable TV will lose 88 million subs - meaning a net loss for cable.



Published in April 2018, the Global Pay TV Subscriber Forecasts report covers 402 pages in two parts:

A 106-page PDF giving a global Executive Summary, comparison tables and rankings. NEW FOR 2018: Profiles for the top 10 countries ( Brazil , China , Germany , India , Japan , Mexico , Russia , South Korea , UK and USA )

, , , , , , , , UK and ) An excel workbook providing forecasts (2010-2023) for each of the 138 countries covered, comparison and ranking tables.

Key Topics Covered:



Total households



TV households

Digital cable subs

Analog cable subs

Pay IPTV subscribers

Pay digital Satellite TV subscribers

Digital free Satellite TV households

Analog Satellite TV Households

Analog terrestrial households

Primary FTA DTT households

Primary Pay DTT households

Digital homes



Analog homes

Pay TV subscribers

Total DTT households

Digital cable subs/TV



Analog cable subs/TV

Pay IPTV subs/TV

Pay Satellite TV/TV

Digital free Satellite TV/TV

Analog Satellite TV/TV

Analog terrestrial/TV

Primary FTA DTT/TV

Primary pay DTT/TV

TVHH/Total



Digital/TV

Analog/TV

Pay TV Subs/TV

Total DTT/TV

