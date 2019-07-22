Global Payment Processing Solutions (Credit & Debit Card and eWallet) Market Analysis & Forecast: 2018-2019 & 2024

DUBLIN, July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Payment Processing Solutions Market (2018 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Payment Processing Solutions Market size is expected to reach $62.3 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 9.9% CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on Payment method, the market is segmented into Credit Card, Debit card and Ewallet. The credit card segment is anticipated to have the largest market size in the market for payment processing solutions. Credit card remains to be the favored way to pay in department shops, most probably due to people who prefer credit card for purchases in higher value.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stakeholders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include PayPal Holdings, Inc., Global Payments Inc., First Data Corporation, Square Inc., Wirecard AG, Naspers Limited, Visa Inc., Jack Henry & Associates Inc., Adyen N.V., and Paysafe Group Limited.

The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product launches and Partnerships & Collaborations. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Naspers Limited, and Visa Inc. are some of the forerunners in the Payment Processing Solutions market.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 Global Payment Processing Solutions Market, by Payment Method

1.4.2 Global Payment Processing Solutions Market, by End-user

1.4.3 Global Payment Processing Solutions Market, by Geography

1.5 Methodology for the Research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Executive Summary

2.1.3 Market Composition and Scenario

2.1.4 Players Outlook for the Market

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Market Analysis

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches

3.2.3 Mergers, Expansions & Acquisitions

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2015-2019)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: Leading Players



Chapter 4. Global Payment Processing Solutions Market by Payment Method

4.1 Introduction

4.1.1 Global Payment Processing Solutions Credit Card Market by Region

4.1.1.1 Overview

4.1.1.2 Market scenario and forecast

4.1.2 Global Payment Processing Solutions Debit Card Market by Region

4.1.2.1 Overview

4.1.2.2 Market scenario and forecast

4.1.3 Global Payment Processing Solutions Ewallet Market by Region

4.1.3.1 Overview

4.1.3.2 Market scenario and forecast



Chapter 5. Global Payment Processing Solutions Market by End User

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Global Payment Processing Solutions Hospitality Market by Region

5.1.1.1 Overview

5.1.1.2 Market scenario and forecast

5.1.2 Global Payment Processing Solutions Retail Market by Region

5.1.2.1 Overview

5.1.2.2 Market scenario and forecast

5.1.3 Global Payment Processing Solutions Utilities & Telecommunication Market by Region

5.1.3.1 Overview

5.1.3.2 Market scenario and forecast

5.1.4 Global Other End User Payment Processing Solutions Market by Region

5.1.4.1 Market scenario and forecast



Chapter 6. Global Payment Processing Solutions Market by Region

6.1 Introduction

6.2 North America Payment Processing Solutions Market

6.3 Europe Payment Processing Solutions Market

6.4 Asia-Pacific Payment Processing Solutions Market

6.5 LAMEA Payment Processing Solutions Market



Chapter 7. Company Profiles

7.1 PayPal Holdings Inc.

7.2 Global Payments Inc.

7.3 First Data Corporation

7.4 Square Inc.

7.5 Wirecard AG

7.6 Naspers Limited (PayU Group)

7.7 Visa Inc. (Authorize.net)

7.8 Jack Henry & Associates Inc.

7.9 Adyen N.V.

7.10 Paysafe Group Limited



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fbkq9m

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

