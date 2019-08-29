Global Pea Protein Market to 2024: Growing Trend of Vegan- and Vegetarianism Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pea Protein Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pea protein market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during 2019-2024

The growing trend of vegan- and vegetarianism is one of the key factors driving the market growth. Since the consumption of red meat has been linked to the development of several heart-related diseases, it is encouraging consumers to seek non-meat protein options. Products containing pea protein have thus become a preferred choice for such consumers as it is an ideal alternative to meat-based sources of protein.

Furthermore, it is gluten- and dairy-free owing to which it serves as a suitable option for people who suffer from lactose intolerance or gluten allergy. It also forms an integral part of several weight-management and sports nutrition products which are becoming popular among health-conscious consumers.

Moreover, rising disposable incomes leading to rising health and wellness expenditures is also driving the market growth.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global pea protein market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global pea protein industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global pea protein industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global pea protein industry?

What is the structure of the global pea protein industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global pea protein industry?

What are the profit margins in the global pea protein industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Pea Protein Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.4 Market Breakup by Application

5.5 Market Breakup by End-User

5.6 Market Breakup by Region

5.7 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Isolates

6.2 Concentrates

6.3 Textured



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Dietary Supplements

7.2 Bakery Products

7.3 Meat Substitutes

7.4 Beverages

7.5 Others



8 Market Breakup by End-User

8.1 Retail

8.2 Institutional



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

10.5 Threats



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Competition

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes



13 Price Analysis

13.1 Price Indicators

13.2 Price Structure

13.3 Margin Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Axiom Foods, Inc.

14.3.2 Cosucra-Groupe Warcoing

14.3.3 Nutri-Pea Limited

14.3.4 Roquette Freres

14.3.5 Shandong Jianyuan Foods Co., Ltd

14.3.6 Sotexpro SA

14.3.7 The Scoular Company

14.3.8 Naturz Organics

14.3.9 Fenchem

14.3.10 Glanbia Plc



