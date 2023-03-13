Global Pea Protein Market to Reach $1.1 Billion by 2028: Rising Number of Vegans Drives Growth

DUBLIN, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Pea Protein Market Size, Segments, Outlook, and Revenue Forecast 2022-2028 by Type, Nature, Source, Form, Application and Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this analysis, the Global Pea Protein Market was valued at US$ 350 million in 2017. it is estimated to be US$ 575 million in 2022 and is expected to reach a market size of US$ 1,100 million by 2028 growing at a CAGR of ~12% during the forecast period (2022-2028).

The growth can be attributed to the rise in the number of vegans, the popularity of plant-based & gluten-free goods, and the nutritional advantages of products made from peas.



The market for pea proteins is predicted to increase as a result of consumers' increased focus on their health and the replacement of traditional meat products like sausages and patties with plant-based alternatives. The market for plant-based proteins is anticipated to develop over the course of the estimated period as the number of vegan and flexitarian consumers rises.



Due to growing consumer awareness of their health, consumption of a diet high in protein content has increased dramatically. Furthermore, due to hectic lifestyles, consumers are forced to look for nutrients in packaged food products because they are unable to regularly consume a nutritionally adequate diet. As a result, producers of packaged foods are adding protein and other nutrient-rich components to food products. The primary causes influencing the adoption of a protein-rich diet are the rising prevalence of chronic illnesses brought on by altered lifestyles.



Supply shortage is the main issue that pea protein producers must deal with. Agriculture is already being impacted by climate change, though the effects are unevenly spread worldwide. The yields of desired crops eventually decline as temperatures rise. Pulses, which are among the most affordable sources of protein, have seen a slight increase in price in the past few years.



Pea protein market was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. The implementation of lockdowns in international markets in 2020 initially had a big impact on the sales of several large stores in the food and beverage sectors. Sales declined over a short period. However, as the market for online food and grocery purchases grew in the middle of the 2020s, these sales quickly rebounded. The population continued to be under lockdown, which led to a stronger focus on healthy eating. Additionally, governments around the world worked to maintain food security in their nations and regions, which kept the food sector industries afloat.



Scope of the Report



The Pea Protein Market is segmented by Type, Nature, Source, Form, and Application. In addition, the report also covers market size and forecasts for the four region's Pea Protein Markets. The revenue used to size and forecast the market for each segment is USD billion.



By Type

Isolates

Concentrates

Textured

By Nature

Organic

Conventional

By Source

Yellow Spit Pea

Chickpea

Lentils

By Form

Wet

Dry

By Application

Meat Substitutes

Functional Foods

Bakery Products

Beverage

Dietary Supplements

Others

By Geography

North America ( USA , Canada , Mexico )

( , , ) Europe ( Germany , UK, Italy , France , Spain , Rest of Europe )

( , UK, , , , Rest of ) Asia Pacific ( China , India , Japan , South Korea , Australia , Indonesia , Rest of Asia Pacific )

( , , , , , , Rest of ) LAMEA ( Latin America , Middle East , Africa )

Key Companies

Roquette

Dupont

Glanbia Nutritionals

Ingredion

Scoular

Burcon

Shandong

Axiom

Cosucra

Sotexpro

Key Trends by Market Segment

By Type: The isolates segment held the largest market share in 2021, due to rising knowledge of the advantages of pea protein isolates and their high protein content

Isolates are frequently utilized as nutritional supplements in meat products, energy drinks, fruit mixes, and bakery goods because of their excellent emulsification and non-allergic properties

