Global Peanut Allergy Market Report 2019: Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecasts 2017-2028 Featuring Aimmune Therapeutics, DBV Technologies, AnaptysBio, & Genentech

The global market of Peanut Allergy (PWS) was estimated to be USD 3144.8 million in 2018.

"Peanut Allergy - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2028' report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical & forecasted epidemiology as well as the market trends of Peanut Allergy in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France and United Kingdom), and Japan.

The Report provides the current treatment practices, emerging drugs, market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted market size of Peanut Allergy from 2017 to 2028 segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assess underlying potential of the market.

Peanut Allergy Epidemiology



The Peanut Allergy epidemiology division provide the insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trend for every 7 major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of the report also provides the diagnosed and treatable patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.

The disease epidemiology covered in the report is segmented by total prevalent population, age-specific prevalent population, gender-specific prevalent population and severity-specific prevalent population.

The report also provides the epidemiology trends observed in the 7MM during the study period, along with the assumptions undertaken. The calculated data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the epidemiology at first sight.

The prevalent population of Peanut Allergy was estimated to be 8,693,872 [7MM] in 2018. United States accounts for the highest Peanut Allergy cases, followed by EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain & UK) and Japan. Among the EU5 countries France had the highest prevalent patient population of Peanut Allergy, followed by Germany.

Peanut Allergy Market Outlook



The Peanut Allergy (PWS) market outlook of the report helps to build the detailed comprehension of the historic, current and forecasted trend of the market by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers and demand of better technology.

This segment gives a through detail of market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria's, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated market data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the market at first sight.

The United States accounts for the largest market size of Peanut Allergy, in comparison to EU5 (the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, France, and Spain), and Japan. The increasing awareness of the disease assisted by organizational support along with the promising pipeline therapies is expected to fuel the market size during the forecasted period of 2019-2028.

Peanut Allergy Drugs Uptake



This section focusses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the market or will get launched in the market during the study period from 2017-2028. The analysis covers market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies and sales of each drug.

This helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allows the comparison of the drugs on the basis of market share and size which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.

The overall dynamics of Peanut Allergy market is anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the expected launch of emerging therapies such as Aimmune Therapeutics' AR101, DBV Technologies' Viaskin Peanut, AnaptysBio's ANB020 and Genentech's Omalizumab. Out of these emerging therapies, AR101 (Aimmune Therapeutics) is expected to be launched in 2019 in the US.

Aimmune's AR101 is expected to grab maximum market share, as it is currently in Phase III stage of clinical development with very good safety and eeficacy results, and will therefore influence the market size with a greater percentage. DBV Technologies's Viaskin Peanut, although would be launched later than AR101, i.e. in 2020, but still is expected to provide a significant competition in the therapeutic market.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Key Insights



2 Peanut Allergy: Market Overview at a Glance

2.1 Total Market Share (%) Distribution of Peanut Allergy in 2016

2.2 Total Market Share (%) Distribution of Peanut Allergy in 2027



3 Peanut Allergy: Disease Background and Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Peanut Allergans

3.2.1 Characterization of Peanut Allergans

3.3 Clinical Presentation

3.3.1 Clinical Symptoms

3.4 Causes and Risk Factors

3.4.1 Risk Factors

3.5 Pathophysiology of Peanut Allergy

3.6 Cross-reactivity with Other Foods

3.6.1 Outgrowing Peanut Allergy

3.7 Diagnosis of Peanut Allergy

3.7.1 History, the key Diagnostic Test

3.7.2 Skin Prick Tests (SPT)

3.7.3 Serum Peanut-IgE Concentration

3.7.4 Component Testing

3.7.5 Peanut-Induced Anaphylactic Reactions



4 Epidemiology and Patient Population

4.1 Key Findings



5 Total Prevalent Population of Peanut Allergy in 7MM



6 United States Epidemiology



7 EU5 Epidemiology



8 Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

8.1 Primary Prevention

8.2 Management

8.3 Oral Immunotherapy

8.4 Treatment Guidelines

8.4.1 Practice Guidelines for Peanut Allergies



9 Unmet Needs



10 Emerging Therapies

10.1 Key Cross Competition

10.2 AR101: Aimmune Therapeutics

10.3 Viaskin Peanut: DBV Technologies

10.4 ANB020: AnaptysBio

10.5 Omalizumab: Genentech



11 Peanut Allergy: 7MM Market Analysis

11.1 Key Findings

11.1 Market Size of Peanut Allergy in 7MM



12 United States: Market Outlook



13 EU-5 countries: Market Outlook



14 Japan Market Outlook



15 Market Drivers



16 Market Barriers



Companies Mentioned



Aimmune Therapeutics

DBV Technologies

AnaptysBio

Genentech

