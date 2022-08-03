Global Pediatric Vaccines Market 2022: Government and NGO Funding Helping to Propel Growth

DUBLIN, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pediatric Vaccines Market, Share, Global Forecast 2022-2027, Industry Trends, Growth, Size, Impact of COVID-19, Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Pediatric Vaccines Market is expected to reach USD 62 Billion in 2027. In this huge market of vaccines Pediatric Vaccines for Coronavirus account for a significant market share. Over the years, Pediatric vaccination has made a tremendous public health success story. The lives of billions of children have been saved, and millions have the chance of a longer, healthier life, a more significant opportunity to learn, play, read and write, and move around freely without suffering. Besides, in the 21st century, the development, licensing, and implementation of Pediatric vaccines as part of large, systematic immunization programs have also addressed global health inequities. Therefore, imagining a world without vaccines would be life-threatening, with diseases presenting daily risk.

Numbers of Vaccinated Pediatric (Infants) Remains Variable

At the same time, access to Pediatric vaccines that prevent life-threatening infectious diseases remains variable to all infants around the world. Further, to eradicate such problems, numerous individuals and agencies are working hard to address them globally. Recently, the development of safe and efficacious vaccination against diseases that cause substantial morbidity and mortality has been a significant scientific advance. Vaccination, sanitation, and clean drinking water are public health interventions that are undeniably responsible for improved infant health outcomes globally.

For instance, agencies including the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), World Health Organization (WHO), Gavi, The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the Vaccine Alliance, and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Initiative (CEPI), with their multiple funding streams have been instrumental in expanding vaccine benefits to all.

Worldwide Pediatric Vaccines Market Size was US$ 47.8 Billion for 2021

The global pediatric vaccines market is robust and has successfully reached enormous potential. Hence, pediatric vaccines are among tremendous advances in global health and development. Besides, pediatric vaccines have safely reduced the scourge of diseases like Influenza, MMR, Pneumococcal, Meningococcal, Hepatitis, DTaP, Hib (Haemophilus Influenza Type B), Combos (Combination Vaccines), Polio, Rotavirus and Varicella, helping children grow up healthy and happy. Remarkably, with immunization efforts worldwide, children can walk, play, dance and learn. Today, vaccines are expected to be one of the most cost-effective means of advancing global welfare.

Disease wise - Pediatric (Infants) Vaccines Market have been covered from 12 viewpoints:

  1. Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  2. Influenza
  3. MMR (Measles, Mumps, and Rubella Vaccine)
  4. Pneumococcal
  5. Meningococcal
  6. Hepatitis
  7. DTaP
  8. Haemophilus Influenzae Type B (HIB)
  9. Combos (Combination)
  10. Polio
  11. Rotavirus
  12. Varicella

Disease wise - Numbers of Vaccinated Pediatric (Infants) have been covered from 12 viewpoints:

By Regions - Pediatric (Infants) Vaccines Market and Number have been covered from 5 viewpoints:

  1. North America
  2. Europe
  3. Asia Pacific
  4. Latin America
  5. Middle East and Africa

Vaccines Key Players Sales have been covered from 5 viewpoints:

  1. GlaxoSmithKline, Plc
  2. Merck & Co.
  3. Sanofi Pasteur's
  4. Pfizer, Inc.'s
  5. CSL Limited

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

5. Pediatric (Infant) Vaccines Market

6. Pediatric Vaccinated Numbers

7. Market & Numbers Share - Pediatric Vaccine Analysis

8. Disease wise - Pediatric (Infants) Vaccines Market

9. Disease wise - Numbers of Vaccinated Pediatric (Infants)

10. By Region- Pediatric (Infants) Vaccines Market and Number

11. Mergers and Acquisitions in the Vaccine Industry

12. Vaccines and Regulator's Interventions

13. Vaccines - Products and Pipeline

14. Porters Five Forces

15. Company Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • GlaxoSmithKline, Plc
  • Merck & Co.
  • Sanofi Pasteur's
  • Pfizer, Inc.'s
  • CSL Limited

