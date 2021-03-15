Global Pediatrics Partnering Deal Trends, Players and Financials 2010-2021: Headline Value, Upfront Payment, Milestone Payments and Royalty Rates
Global Pediatrics Partnering 2010 to 2021 provides the full collection of Pediatrics disease deals signed between the world's pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies since 2010.
Most of the deals included within the report occur when a licensee obtains a right or an option right to license a licensor's product or technology. More often these days these deals tend to be multi-component including both a collaborative R&D and a commercialization of outcomes element.
The report takes readers through the comprehensive Pediatrics disease deal trends, key players and top deal values allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms companies are currently entering Pediatrics deals.
The report presents financial deal terms values for Pediatrics deals, where available listing by overall headline values, upfront payments, milestones and royalties enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the value of current deals.
The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of Pediatrics dealmaking trends.
Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report.
Chapter 2 provides an overview of the trends in Pediatrics dealmaking since 2010 covering trends by year, deal type, stage of development, technology type and therapeutic indication.
Chapter 3 includes an analysis of financial deal terms covering headline value, upfront payment, milestone payments and royalty rates.
Chapter 4 provides a review of the leading Pediatrics deals since 2010. Deals are listed by headline value. The chapter includes the top 25 most active Pediatrics dealmakers, together with a full listing of deals to which they are a party. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract.
Chapter 5 provides comprehensive access to Pediatrics deals since 2010 where a deal contract is available, providing the user with direct access to contracts as filed with the SEC regulatory authorities. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.
Chapter 6 provides a comprehensive directory of all Pediatrics partnering deals by specific Pediatrics target announced since 2010. The chapter is organized by specific Pediatrics therapeutic target. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.
In addition, a comprehensive appendix is provided with each report of all Pediatrics partnering deals signed and announced since 2010. The appendices are organized by company A-Z, stage of development at signing, deal type (collaborative R&D, co-promotion, licensing etc) and technology type. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.
The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in Pediatrics partnering and dealmaking since 2010.
In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of Pediatrics technologies and products.
Report Scope
Global Pediatrics Partnering 2010 to 2021 is intended to provide the reader with an in-depth understanding and access to Pediatrics trends and structure of deals entered into by leading companies worldwide.
Global Pediatrics Partnering 2010 to 2021 includes:
- Trends in Pediatrics dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2010
- Analysis of Pediatrics deal structure
- Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data
- Access to hundreds of Pediatrics deal contract documents
- Comprehensive access to over 500 Pediatrics deal records
- The leading Pediatrics deals by value since 2010
- Most active Pediatrics dealmakers since 2010
In Global Pediatrics Partnering 2010 to 2021, available deals and contracts are listed by:
- Headline value
- Upfront payment value
- Royalty rate value
- Stage of development at signing
- Deal component type
- Technology type
- Specific therapy indication
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Chapter 1 - Introduction
Chapter 2 - Trends in Pediatrics dealmaking
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Pediatrics partnering over the years
2.3. Pediatrics partnering by deal type
2.4. Pediatrics partnering by industry sector
2.5. Pediatrics partnering by stage of development
2.6. Pediatrics partnering by technology type
2.7. Pediatrics partnering by therapeutic indication
Chapter 3 - Financial deal terms for Pediatrics partnering
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Disclosed financials terms for Pediatrics partnering
3.3. Pediatrics partnering headline values
3.4. Pediatrics deal upfront payments
3.5. Pediatrics deal milestone payments
3.6. Pediatrics royalty rates
Chapter 4 - Leading Pediatrics deals and dealmakers
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Most active in Pediatrics partnering
4.3. List of most active dealmakers in Pediatrics
4.4. Top Pediatrics deals by value
Chapter 5 - Pediatrics contract document directory
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Pediatrics partnering deals where contract document available
Chapter 6 - Pediatrics dealmaking by therapeutic target
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Deals by Pediatrics therapeutic target
Appendices
Appendix 1 - Directory of Pediatrics deals by company A-Z 2010 to 2021
Appendix 2 - Directory of Pediatrics deals by deal type 2010 to 2021
Appendix 3 - Directory of Pediatrics deals by stage of development 2010 to 2021
Appendix 4 - Directory of Pediatrics deals by technology type 2010 to 2021
