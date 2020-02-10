Global Perfluorocarbons Market Outlook to 2027 by Product, Application and Region

DUBLIN, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Perfluorocarbons Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report, with the help of a comprehensive outlook, provides readers with an assessment of the global perfluorocarbons market landscape.



The study on the perfluorocarbons market analyzes the scenario for the period of 2019 to 2027, wherein, 2018 is the base year. This report enables readers to make important decisions with regard to their business, with the help of a wealth of information enclosed in the study.



This study on the perfluorocarbons market also provides data on the developments made by important players and stakeholders in the market, along with a competition analysis. The report also provides an understanding of the strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities, along with the trends and restraints in the landscape.



Key indicators of market growth, which include Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth of the market, value chain, supply chain analysis, and Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) are explained in The study in a comprehensive manner. This information can help readers understand the quantitative growth prospects of the perfluorocarbons market for the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.



The study is relevant for stakeholders in the perfluorocarbons market, including manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, and investors, and can help them in developing appropriate strategies to grow in the market. Stakeholders in the perfluorocarbons market, investors, industry experts, researchers, and journalists, as well as business researchers can leverage the information and data presented in the study.



This study also discusses the underlying trends and the impact of various factors that are driving the perfluorocarbons market, along with their influence on the evolution of the market.



The study also offers Porter's Five Forces Analysis, value chain analysis, and regulatory scenario of the perfluorocarbons market in order to elaborate the crucial growth tactics and opportunities for players contributing to the market.



Key Questions Answered

How much revenue is the perfluorocarbons market expected to generate by the end of the forecast period (2027)?

Which regions currently account for the maximum share of the global perfluorocarbons market?

What are the indicators expected to drive the growth of the perfluorocarbons market?

Which region is likely to be lucrative during the forecast period?

What are the essential strategies incorporated by key stakeholders in the perfluorocarbons market to expand their geographical presence?

What are the major advancements in the perfluorocarbons market?

This report answers these questions about the perfluorocarbons market, aiding major stakeholders and key players in making the right decisions, and strategizing for the advancement of their business.



Key Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Market Segmentation

1.2. Research Highlights



2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

2.1. Assumptions and Acronyms used

2.2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Market Value, Indicative (US$ Mn)

3.2. Top 3 Trends



4. Market Overview

4.1. Market Definitions

4.2. Key Industry Developments

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Drivers

4.3.2. Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunities

4.4. Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.4.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.4.5. Degree of Competition

4.5. Regulatory Landscape

4.6. Value Chain Analysis

4.6.1. List of Key Manufacturers

4.6.2. List of Potential Customers

4.7. Qualitative Analysis on Alternatives of Perfluorocarbons



5. Global Perfluorocarbons Market Production Output, by Region, 2018



6. Perfluorocarbons Pricing Analysis, 2018-2027

6.1. By Region



7. Global Perfluorocarbons Market Analysis and Forecast, by Product

7.1. Global Perfluorocarbons Market Volume (Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Product, 2018-2027

7.1.1. Perfluoroalkanes

7.1.2. Perfluoroalkenes

7.1.3. Others (including Perfluorocycloalkanes and Perfluoroalkynes)

7.2. Global Perfluorocarbons Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Product



8. Global Perfluorocarbons Market Analysis and Forecast, by Application

8.1. Global Perfluorocarbons Market Volume (Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Application, 2018-2027

8.1.1. Semiconductor Cleaning

8.1.2. Tracers & Taggers

8.1.3. Cosmetics

8.1.4. Electrical Processing

8.1.5. Medical

8.1.6. Others (including Refrigerants and Coatings)

8.2. Global Perfluorocarbons Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Application



9. Global Perfluorocarbons Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region

9.1. Global Perfluorocarbons Market Volume (Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Region, 2018-2027

9.1.1. North America

9.1.2. Europe

9.1.3. Asia-Pacific

9.1.4. Latin America

9.1.5. Middle East & Africa

9.2. Global Perfluorocarbons Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Application



10. North America Perfluorocarbons Market Analysis and Forecast



11. Europe Perfluorocarbons Market Analysis and Forecast



12. Asia-Pacific Perfluorocarbons Market Analysis and Forecast



13. Latin America Perfluorocarbons Market Analysis and Forecast



14. Middle East & Africa Perfluorocarbons Market Analysis and Forecast



15. Competition Landscape

15.1. Global Perfluorocarbons Market Share Scenario (2018)

15.2. Competition Matrix, by Key Players

15.3. Market Footprint Analysis, by Application

15.4. Company Profiles

15.4.1. AGC Inc.

15.4.1.1. Company Description

15.4.1.2. Business Overview

15.4.1.3. Financial Overview

15.4.1.4. Breakdown of Net Sales, by Business segment

15.4.1.5. Strategic Overview

15.4.2. The Chemours Company

15.4.3. 3M

15.4.4. Solvay

15.4.5. Fujian Yongjing Technology Co. Ltd.

15.4.6. FluoroMed L.P.

15.4.7. F2 Chemicals Ltd.

15.4.8. Changshu 3F Zhonghao New Chemical Materials Co. Ltd.

15.4.9. Tianhe Chemicals

15.4.10. Vitreq B.V.

15.4.11. Pelchem SOC Ltd.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fidc1u

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

