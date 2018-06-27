Global Peritoneal Dialysis Market 2016-2018 & 2024 by Type, Product and Services

The report on global peritoneal dialysis market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period of 2016 to 2024. The report predicts the global peritoneal dialysis market to grow with a CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period of 2018-2024. The study on peritoneal dialysis market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW for the period of 2016 to 2024.

Peritoneal dialysis is a process of removing waste products from the patient's blood, when their kidneys aren't able to do its job adequately. In peritoneal dialysis, a soft plastic tube (Cather) is placed in patients belly through surgery. A sterile cleansing food is put into patients belly through this cather. After the completion of the cleansing process, the fluid leaves the patient's body through cather. There are two kinds of peritoneal dialysis, Continuous Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis (CAPD) and Automated Peritoneal Dialysis (APD). The basic treatment is the same for each. However, the number of treatments and the way the treatments are done make each method different.



Increase in the number of End-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients, ESRD is commonly known as kidney failure. Diabetes is the most common cause of ESRD, whereas high blood pressure is the second most common cause of ESRD. Diabetes and high blood are the most common chronic disease commonly found among the worldwide population. According to WHO, The number of people affected with diabetes has risen from 108 million in 1980 to 422 million in 2014 and is expected to rise more rapidly in middle and low income countries. Likewise, CDC estimated that, more than 360,000 American deaths in 2013 included high blood pressure as a primary or contributing cause.



Furthermore, Shortage of kidneys for transplantation owing to stringent regulations regarding kidney transplantation in various countries. These aforementioned factors are mainly responsible for driving the global peritoneal dialysis market. However lack of awareness and poor demand in underdeveloped countries are some of the factors that may act as a restraint peritoneal dialysis market growth. Rise in demand for home peritoneal dialysis treatment and growth opportunities in underdeveloped and emerging markets can further create future opportunities.



Among the geographies, North America accounted for the highest market share in 2017. U.S drives the North America, Peritoneal dialysis market owing to improved healthcare infrastructure and high expenditure on healthcare. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to high population base, rapid development of healthcare infrastructure and rapid rise in prevalence of end stage renal disease.



