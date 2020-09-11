Global Personal Care Active Ingredients Mega Trend Report 2020: Opportunities in the Need for Customization of Products and Ingredients & Product Differentiation as a Strategy to Gain Market Share
Sep 11, 2020, 18:15 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Transformative Mega Trends Driving the Global Personal Care Active Ingredients Market, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
With increasing concern over the use of certain chemicals, for example, phthalates, consumers have shifted their preference to products with natural and safer ingredients. Improving economic standards, increasing share of working women, and growing consumer awareness regarding grooming are likely to drive the growth of personal care active ingredients.
New Trends: The male grooming industry is exploding, with numerous products entering the market every year. However, the trend is in a nascent stage, especially in countries such as India, where the beauty industry is always synonymous with women. Hence, the demand for male grooming products is expected to sustain for long, signifying strong demand for active ingredients from the segment.
Moreover, the availability of multiple distribution channels has not only helped consumers get easy access to their brand of choice but has also assisted the brand in increasing its user base. The current pandemic scenario has further strengthened the trend and importance of online buying. This will have a positive impact on new distribution channels on the cosmetic and active ingredients industry in the long run.
Factors Restricting the Demand: Although, most current consumers purchase products with an expectation of quick and visible change, it is important for cosmetic product manufacturing companies to ensure that the claims are legitimate, else, it could impact cosmetic products and active ingredients significantly.
Shift to Plant-based Products: Most companies are making a shift to plant-based active ingredients to capture the changing dynamics of the market. As stated by the publisher in Ingredient Trends in the Personal Care and Cosmetics Industry 2020' the market has witnessed a 30% increase in products made from plant-based extracts.
For instance, Beaute by Roquette' includes a wide range of plant-based solutions by Roquette that are used across cosmetic products, including moisturizers, emulsifiers, sunscreens, and emollients.
Market Discussion: In terms of ingredients, the anti-aging segment is expected to witness the highest growth of 6.5% from 2019 to 2025 on account of the growing aging population globally. Regionally, Asia-Pacific will register the highest growth of 4.6% from 2019 to 2025 owing to increasing disposable incomes and an expanding customer base.
Competitive Landscape: In 2019, the top-3 participants accounted for about 23.1% of the global personal care active ingredients market. The competitive landscape of the global personal care ingredients market is highly fragmented. The market for active ingredients producers is growing and more than 100 companies are present in the market.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Executive Summary-Strategic Factsheet
- Market Engineering Measurements
- CEO's Perspective
Market Overview
- Market Definitions
- Industry Overview
- Market Segmentation by Ingredient Type
- Geographic Scope
- Personal Care Active Ingredients Market-Value Chain
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
Drivers and Restraints-Total Personal Care Active Ingredients Market
- Market Drivers
- Drivers Explained
- Market Restraints
- Restraints Explained
Regulatory Guidelines
- Regulatory Landscape-US
- Regulatory Landscape-Europe
- Regulatory Landscape-China
- Regulatory Landscape-Rest of APAC
- Regulatory Landscape-ROW
Forecasts and Trends-Total Personal Care Active Ingredients Market
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Ingredient Type
- Revenue Forecast by Ingredient Type
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Ingredient Type
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region
Competitive Landscape-Total Personal Care Active Ingredients Market
- Market Share
- Market Share Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Product Innovation
Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity 1-The Need for Customization of Products and Ingredients
- Growth Opportunity 2-Product Differentiation as a Strategy to Gain Market Share
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
Market Trends-Total Personal Care Active Ingredients Market
- Technology Trends-Augmented Reality (AR) and Artificial Intelligence (AI)
- Market Trends-Subscription Commerce
- Market Trends-Social Media Influence
- Product Trends-Organic and Plant-based Ingredients
- Product Trends-Multifunctional Ingredients
Moisturizing Ingredients Segment Analysis
- Moisturizing Ingredients Segment-Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Subsegment
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast-Glycerol
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast-Sodium PCA
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast-Hyaluronic Acid
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast-Amino Acids and Ceramides
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion by Subsegments
- Pricing Trends and Forecast-Moisturizing Ingredients
Anti-aging Ingredients Segment Analysis
- Anti-aging Ingredients Segment-Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Subsegment
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast-Vitamin A and Derivatives
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast-Vitamin E and Derivatives
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast-Vitamin C and Derivatives
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast-Vitamin B3 and Derivatives
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast-CoQ10
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast-Collagen and Botanical Extracts
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion by Subsegments
- Pricing Trends and Forecast-Anti-aging Ingredients
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Discussion-Anti-aging Ingredients
UV Filters Ingredients Segment Analysis
- UV Filters Ingredients Segment-Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion
- Pricing Trends and Forecast-UV Filters Ingredients
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Discussion-UV Filters Ingredients
Exfoliating Ingredients Segment Analysis
- Exfoliating Ingredients Segment-Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Subsegment
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast-Glycolic Acid
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast-Lactic Acid
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast-Salicylic Acid
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion by Subsegments
- Pricing Trends and Forecast-Exfoliating Ingredients
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Discussion-Exfoliating Ingredients
Antimicrobial Ingredients-Segment Analysis
- Antimicrobial Ingredients Segment-Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion
- Pricing Trends and Forecast-Antimicrobial Ingredients
Other Ingredients Segment Analysis
- Other Ingredients Segment-Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion
- Pricing Trends and Forecast-Other Ingredients
Regional Analysis
The Last Word
