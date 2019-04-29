Global Personal Luxury Goods Market Report 2019-2023 Featuring KERING, L'Oreal, LVMH, Richemont, & Estee Lauder
Apr 29, 2019, 12:00 ET
DUBLIN, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Personal Luxury Goods Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The personal luxury goods market will register a CAGR of nearly 5% by 2023.
The influence of different marketing strategies on customers' purchase decisions will lead the personal luxury goods market to register considerable growth in the forthcoming years. Customers are seeking value for money, especially while buying expensive products. Various luxury brand manufacturers are adopting effective marketing techniques and strategies for expanding their consumer base. As a result, with the growing fashion consciousness in developing and advanced economies, the demand for personal luxury goods will also rise considerably in the forthcoming years.
Market Overview
Increasing demand for affordable luxury goods
One of the growth drivers of the global personal luxury goods market is the increasing demand for affordable luxury goods. With the increasing personal disposable incomes, the demand for personal luxury goods is increasing which will drive the growth of the market.
Increasing labor costs and fluctuating raw material prices
One of the challenges in the growth of the global personal luxury goods market is the increasing labor costs and fluctuating raw material. An increase in the production cost for vendors lowers their profit margins which will hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be moderately fragmented and with the presence of several market players. Various luxury brands are focusing on wearable technologies and are partnering with leading technology firms and fashion designers to show an innovative mixture of functionality and workmanship. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Market segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Accessories - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Apparel - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Hard luxury - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by product
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 10: MARKET TRENDS
- Integration of technology
- Adoption of omni-channel retailing
- Growing trend for personalized luxury sunglasses
PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 12: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- KERING
- L'Oreal S.A.
- LVMH
- Richemont
- The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.
PART 13: APPENDIX
