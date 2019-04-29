Global Personal Luxury Goods Market Report 2019-2023 Featuring KERING, L'Oreal, LVMH, Richemont, & Estee Lauder

DUBLIN, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Personal Luxury Goods Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The personal luxury goods market will register a CAGR of nearly 5% by 2023.

The influence of different marketing strategies on customers' purchase decisions will lead the personal luxury goods market to register considerable growth in the forthcoming years. Customers are seeking value for money, especially while buying expensive products. Various luxury brand manufacturers are adopting effective marketing techniques and strategies for expanding their consumer base. As a result, with the growing fashion consciousness in developing and advanced economies, the demand for personal luxury goods will also rise considerably in the forthcoming years.

Market Overview

Increasing demand for affordable luxury goods



One of the growth drivers of the global personal luxury goods market is the increasing demand for affordable luxury goods. With the increasing personal disposable incomes, the demand for personal luxury goods is increasing which will drive the growth of the market.



Increasing labor costs and fluctuating raw material prices



One of the challenges in the growth of the global personal luxury goods market is the increasing labor costs and fluctuating raw material. An increase in the production cost for vendors lowers their profit margins which will hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be moderately fragmented and with the presence of several market players. Various luxury brands are focusing on wearable technologies and are partnering with leading technology firms and fashion designers to show an innovative mixture of functionality and workmanship. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Market segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Accessories - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Apparel - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Hard luxury - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 10: MARKET TRENDS

Integration of technology

Adoption of omni-channel retailing

Growing trend for personalized luxury sunglasses

PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 12: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

KERING

L'Oreal S.A.

LVMH

Richemont

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

PART 13: APPENDIX



