Global Personal Robots Markets 2018-2025: A $18.85 Billion Opportunity by 2020
The "Future of Personal Robots - AI Advancements Drive the Use Case of Robots in Personal Environments, Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
"Robots in our Personal Lives" identifies the various transformational shifts that are fueling this change. The study looks to assess the potential for robotic applications in home environments and other service-oriented scenarios. Further, the report dwells deeper by looking at the various personal robotic applications that are expected to create tremendous value to households and professionals alike. The study offers insight into key implications from a stand point of potential ROIs and cost savings with the integration of robots within homes and other domains of human interaction that is non-industrial in nature. Lastly, the report illustrates tectonic shifts within the robotic space, in terms of how robotics could disrupt some of the major service industries, such as hospitals, hotels, supermarkets, and logistics.
Expanding use cases of autonomous solutions are expected to make future homes very smart. Evolution of Artificial Intelligence will entail the use of robotics across myriad functions that cater to various industries. The increasing number of start-up firms and M&A activity parallels the growth of emerging AI technology, such as machine learning applications, computer vision, gesture controls that are set to propel the market for home applications further. Currently machines/ robots comprise base level intelligence that requires human intervention from a stand point of assistance and supervision.
With AI becoming more pervasive, robots of the future will be very intelligent with the ability to sense its surroundings, avoid static and dynamic objects, understand emotions, communicate, etc. This will allow robots to not only seamlessly move about in congested, crowded spaces (e.g., homes) but they will also have the intelligence to make informed decisions real time, thereby allowing them to fully function autonomously. This opens up a plethora of robotic opportunities for home environments right from simple tasks (e.g., cleaning) to more complicated functions (e.g., assisted elderly care), for children with special needs, etc. In addition to the AI boom, other transformational shifts, such as increasing ageing population, job automation, and declining prices of major robotic components are some of the transformations that are expanding the gamut of robotic applications.
Key Issues Addressed
- What is the significance and current status of personal robots?
- What are the factors influencing adoption?
- What are the key innovations?
- What are the future prospects and growth opportunities?
- What would the future of humans and robots look like in different scenarios?
Key Topics Covered:
1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- Key Findings
- Key Questions the Study will Answer
- Transformational Shift 1 - The Case of Ageing Population
- Transformational Shift 2 - The Case of Job Automation
- Transformational Shift 3 - Increasing AI Investments
- Transformational Shift 4 - Increasing Funding and M&A Activities
- Transformational Shift 5 - Falling Price of Major Robotic Components
- The Current Market Opportunity for Personal Robots
- Expanding Applications of Robots in the Personal Space
- Assistive Care - Social Adoption Curve of Robots for Elderly Care
- Robots for Entertainment - Social Adoption Curve
- Domestic Applications - Social Adoption Curve of Robots
- Future Technologies Transforming Personal Robots
- Why are Robots Gaining Prominence in both Personal and Service Applications?
2. RESEARCH SCOPE, AIMS, OBJECTIVES, AND METHODOLOGY
- Research Scope
- Research Aims and Objectives
- Research Background
- Classification of Robots for Personal & Service Applications
- Personal Robots - Definition and Scope
3. TRANSFORMATIONAL SHIFTS DRIVING THE MARKET FOR PERSONAL ROBOTS
- Transformational Shift 1 - The Case of Ageing Population
- Aging Population - Future Aged Societies of 2025
- The Case of Ageing Japan
- The Case of Ageing - US
- The Case of Ageing - Europe
- Transformational Shift 2 - The Case of Job Automation
- Advances in AI driving Digital, Robotics, and Automation Trends at Work
- Personal Digital Assistants to challenge Enterprise Complexity
- Automation Coupled with AI Resulting in Robot's Entry into Workforce
- Transformational Shift 3 - Increasing AI Investments
- Challenges Hindering Robot Applications
- Key AI Applications Bridging Some of the Major Technology Hurdles
- Transformational Shift 4 - Increasing Funding and M&A Activities
- Transformational Shift 5 - Falling Price of Major Robotic Components
4. THE PERSONAL ROBOT MARKET
- The Current Market Opportunity for Personal Robots
- Personal Robots Market by Applications
- Robots in Major Non Personal Applications
5. PERSONAL ROBOT APPLICATIONS
- Expanding Applications of Robots in the Personal Space
- Assistive Care - Social Adoption Curve of Robots for Elderly Care
- Need for Robots in Assistive Elderly Care
- The Case of Accidental Falls Demanding 24/7 Supervision for the Elderly
- Age-related/Chronic Illness in the Elderly, Requiring Intelligent Assistants
6. ROBOTS FOR ENTERTAINMENT - EDUCATION, SPECIAL NEEDS, TOYS
- Robots for Entertainment - Social Adoption Curve
- Need for Robots in Home Education
- Teacher Shortages and Robot Use in Nurseries, Schools
- Robots for Special Needs - Autism
- Economic Costs Linked to Autism in the United States
- Potential Value Creation of Integrating Robots for Autistic Children
- Robots as Toys
- Avatar's Entertainment Robots
7. DOMESTIC ROBOTS
- Domestic Applications - Social Adoption Curve of Robots
- Growing Demand for Robots in Domestic Applications
- Robots as Vacuum Cleaners
- iRobot's Roomba for Home Cleaning Tasks
- Going Beyond Cleaning Bots - Personal Assistant Robots for Homes
8. TECTONIC SHIFT IN ROBOTIC APPLICATIONS
- Robots in Hospitals - Transforming Healthcare Services
- Robots in Healthcare - Doctorless Hospitals of the Future
- Robots in Hotels - Creating New Guest Experience
- Robots in Supermarkets - Transforming the In-store Experience
- Self Driving Bots in Logistics - Disrupting Last-mile Deliveries
- Future Trends in Robotic Technology
- Future Technologies Transforming Personal Robots
9. CONCLUSION
- Why are Robots Gaining Prominence in both Personal and Service Applications?
- The Last Word
- Legal Disclaimer
10. APPENDIX - MAJOR COMPANY PROFILES
- Jibo's Social Robots
- Softbank's Humanid Robots
- Savioke's Relay Robots
- Fetch Robot's Autonomous solutions
- iRobot's Cleaning Robots
- Avatar's Entertainment Robots
- Blue Frog Robotics' Buddy Robots
- List of Exhibits
