Global Personal Robots Markets 2018-2025: A $18.85 Billion Opportunity by 2020

DUBLIN, Oct. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Future of Personal Robots - AI Advancements Drive the Use Case of Robots in Personal Environments, Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

"Robots in our Personal Lives" identifies the various transformational shifts that are fueling this change. The study looks to assess the potential for robotic applications in home environments and other service-oriented scenarios. Further, the report dwells deeper by looking at the various personal robotic applications that are expected to create tremendous value to households and professionals alike. The study offers insight into key implications from a stand point of potential ROIs and cost savings with the integration of robots within homes and other domains of human interaction that is non-industrial in nature. Lastly, the report illustrates tectonic shifts within the robotic space, in terms of how robotics could disrupt some of the major service industries, such as hospitals, hotels, supermarkets, and logistics.

Expanding use cases of autonomous solutions are expected to make future homes very smart. Evolution of Artificial Intelligence will entail the use of robotics across myriad functions that cater to various industries. The increasing number of start-up firms and M&A activity parallels the growth of emerging AI technology, such as machine learning applications, computer vision, gesture controls that are set to propel the market for home applications further. Currently machines/ robots comprise base level intelligence that requires human intervention from a stand point of assistance and supervision.

With AI becoming more pervasive, robots of the future will be very intelligent with the ability to sense its surroundings, avoid static and dynamic objects, understand emotions, communicate, etc. This will allow robots to not only seamlessly move about in congested, crowded spaces (e.g., homes) but they will also have the intelligence to make informed decisions real time, thereby allowing them to fully function autonomously. This opens up a plethora of robotic opportunities for home environments right from simple tasks (e.g., cleaning) to more complicated functions (e.g., assisted elderly care), for children with special needs, etc. In addition to the AI boom, other transformational shifts, such as increasing ageing population, job automation, and declining prices of major robotic components are some of the transformations that are expanding the gamut of robotic applications.



Key Issues Addressed

What is the significance and current status of personal robots?

What are the factors influencing adoption?

What are the key innovations?

What are the future prospects and growth opportunities?

What would the future of humans and robots look like in different scenarios?

Key Topics Covered:



1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Key Findings

Key Questions the Study will Answer

Transformational Shift 1 - The Case of Ageing Population

Transformational Shift 2 - The Case of Job Automation

Transformational Shift 3 - Increasing AI Investments

Transformational Shift 4 - Increasing Funding and M&A Activities

Transformational Shift 5 - Falling Price of Major Robotic Components

The Current Market Opportunity for Personal Robots

Expanding Applications of Robots in the Personal Space

Assistive Care - Social Adoption Curve of Robots for Elderly Care

Robots for Entertainment - Social Adoption Curve

Domestic Applications - Social Adoption Curve of Robots

Future Technologies Transforming Personal Robots

Why are Robots Gaining Prominence in both Personal and Service Applications?

2. RESEARCH SCOPE, AIMS, OBJECTIVES, AND METHODOLOGY

Research Scope

Research Aims and Objectives

Research Background

Classification of Robots for Personal & Service Applications

Personal Robots - Definition and Scope

3. TRANSFORMATIONAL SHIFTS DRIVING THE MARKET FOR PERSONAL ROBOTS

Transformational Shift 1 - The Case of Ageing Population

Aging Population - Future Aged Societies of 2025

The Case of Ageing Japan

The Case of Ageing - US

The Case of Ageing - Europe

Transformational Shift 2 - The Case of Job Automation

Advances in AI driving Digital, Robotics, and Automation Trends at Work

Personal Digital Assistants to challenge Enterprise Complexity

Automation Coupled with AI Resulting in Robot's Entry into Workforce

Transformational Shift 3 - Increasing AI Investments

Challenges Hindering Robot Applications

Key AI Applications Bridging Some of the Major Technology Hurdles

Transformational Shift 4 - Increasing Funding and M&A Activities

Transformational Shift 5 - Falling Price of Major Robotic Components

4. THE PERSONAL ROBOT MARKET

The Current Market Opportunity for Personal Robots

Personal Robots Market by Applications

Robots in Major Non Personal Applications

5. PERSONAL ROBOT APPLICATIONS

Expanding Applications of Robots in the Personal Space

Assistive Care - Social Adoption Curve of Robots for Elderly Care

Need for Robots in Assistive Elderly Care

The Case of Accidental Falls Demanding 24/7 Supervision for the Elderly

Age-related/Chronic Illness in the Elderly, Requiring Intelligent Assistants

6. ROBOTS FOR ENTERTAINMENT - EDUCATION, SPECIAL NEEDS, TOYS

Robots for Entertainment - Social Adoption Curve

Need for Robots in Home Education

Teacher Shortages and Robot Use in Nurseries, Schools

Robots for Special Needs - Autism

Economic Costs Linked to Autism in the United States

Potential Value Creation of Integrating Robots for Autistic Children

Robots as Toys

Avatar's Entertainment Robots

7. DOMESTIC ROBOTS

Domestic Applications - Social Adoption Curve of Robots

Growing Demand for Robots in Domestic Applications

Robots as Vacuum Cleaners

iRobot's Roomba for Home Cleaning Tasks

Going Beyond Cleaning Bots - Personal Assistant Robots for Homes

8. TECTONIC SHIFT IN ROBOTIC APPLICATIONS

Robots in Hospitals - Transforming Healthcare Services

Robots in Healthcare - Doctorless Hospitals of the Future

Robots in Hotels - Creating New Guest Experience

Robots in Supermarkets - Transforming the In-store Experience

Self Driving Bots in Logistics - Disrupting Last-mile Deliveries

Future Trends in Robotic Technology

Future Technologies Transforming Personal Robots

9. CONCLUSION

Why are Robots Gaining Prominence in both Personal and Service Applications?

The Last Word

Legal Disclaimer

10. APPENDIX - MAJOR COMPANY PROFILES

Jibo's Social Robots

Softbank's Humanid Robots

Savioke's Relay Robots

Fetch Robot's Autonomous solutions

iRobot's Cleaning Robots

Avatar's Entertainment Robots

Blue Frog Robotics' Buddy Robots

List of Exhibits

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6fgkvm/global_personal?w=5

Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

