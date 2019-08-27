Global Pesticide Inert Ingredients Markets, 2017-2018 & 2019-2026 - Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Recommendations

DUBLIN, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pesticide Inert Ingredients - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Pesticide Inert Ingredients market accounted for $3.20 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $6.20 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.



Factors such as growing demand for precise inert ingredients in dissimilar pesticide methodologies and support the distributional reporting of pesticide application are fuelling the market growth. However, regulatory bans of inert ingredients for high toxicity are hampering the market. In addition, sustainable and bio-based inert ingredients and utilization of inert ingredients for biological formulations are the opportunities of Pesticide inert ingredients.



Pesticide inert ingredients are used in herbicide spray solutions to emphasize the emulsifying or other surface changing properties of liquids. Inert ingredients are among pesticides powerfully whispered secrets. These are the chemicals used in pesticide products to make the pesticide more powerful or easier to employ. Inert ingredients are usually not identified on product labels and are frequently claimed to be private business information.



By Form, Dry inert ingredients are obtainable in various forms such as wettable powders, dust, granules, and talc. These are majorly used in the formulation of herbicides and rodenticides. Dry forms of pesticides assist in attracting rodents in the fields and consequently preferred in agricultural fields for repelling and killing rodents. The high share of herbicides in the pesticide industry also fuels the market for dry inert ingredients.



By Geography, the Asia Pacific has significant growth due to foremost consumers of pesticides across regions, the growing establishment of production plants and it mostly depends on imports for pesticide supply. The utilization of inert ingredients along with pesticide application is planned to boost in the future.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Emerging Markets

3.7 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Pesticide Inert Ingredients Market, By Source

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Bio-Based

5.3 Synthetic



6 Global Pesticide Inert Ingredients Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Solvents

6.3 Carriers

6.4 Emulsifiers

6.5 Other Types

6.5.1 Dyes

6.5.2 Fragrances

6.5.3 Propellants

6.5.4 Aerosol



7 Global Pesticide Inert Ingredients Market, By Pesticide Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Rodenticides

7.3 Insecticides

7.4 Fungicides

7.5 Herbicides

7.6 Other Pesticide Types

7.6.1 Bactericides & Larvicides

7.6.2 Nematicides



8 Global Pesticide Inert Ingredients Market, By Form

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Liquid

8.3 Dry

8.4 Other Forms



9 Global Pesticide Inert Ingredients Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 Italy

9.3.4 France

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 New Zealand

9.4.6 South Korea

9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Chile

9.5.4 Rest of South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Saudi Arabia

9.6.2 UAE

9.6.3 Qatar

9.6.4 South Africa

9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 Dowdupont

11.2 Royal Dutch Shell

11.3 Clariant

11.4 Eastman Chemical Company

11.5 BASF SE

11.6 Solvay S.A.

11.7 Stepan

11.8 Huntsman Corporation

11.9 Croda International

11.10 Lyondellbasell Industries Holdings B.V.

11.11 Evonik Industries

11.12 Akzonobel



