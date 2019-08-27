Global Pesticide Inert Ingredients Markets, 2017-2018 & 2019-2026 - Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Recommendations
Global Pesticide Inert Ingredients market accounted for $3.20 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $6.20 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.
Factors such as growing demand for precise inert ingredients in dissimilar pesticide methodologies and support the distributional reporting of pesticide application are fuelling the market growth. However, regulatory bans of inert ingredients for high toxicity are hampering the market. In addition, sustainable and bio-based inert ingredients and utilization of inert ingredients for biological formulations are the opportunities of Pesticide inert ingredients.
Pesticide inert ingredients are used in herbicide spray solutions to emphasize the emulsifying or other surface changing properties of liquids. Inert ingredients are among pesticides powerfully whispered secrets. These are the chemicals used in pesticide products to make the pesticide more powerful or easier to employ. Inert ingredients are usually not identified on product labels and are frequently claimed to be private business information.
By Form, Dry inert ingredients are obtainable in various forms such as wettable powders, dust, granules, and talc. These are majorly used in the formulation of herbicides and rodenticides. Dry forms of pesticides assist in attracting rodents in the fields and consequently preferred in agricultural fields for repelling and killing rodents. The high share of herbicides in the pesticide industry also fuels the market for dry inert ingredients.
By Geography, the Asia Pacific has significant growth due to foremost consumers of pesticides across regions, the growing establishment of production plants and it mostly depends on imports for pesticide supply. The utilization of inert ingredients along with pesticide application is planned to boost in the future.
