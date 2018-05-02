NEW YORK, May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About pet dietary supplements



pet dietary supplements are essential substances for oral consumption by pets and can be included as a part of their feed or administered separately. Pet owners opt for dietary supplements for their pets to ensure a nutritionally balanced diet or as a preventive measure for health conditions associated with aging.



Technavio's analysts forecast the global pet dietary supplements market to grow at a CAGR of 5.30% during the period 2018-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global pet dietary supplements market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of pet dietary supplements.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, Global Pet Dietary Supplements Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• Nutramax Laboratories

• NOW Foods

• FOODSCIENCE CORPORATION

• Only Natural Pet

• Beaphar



Market driver

• Pet humanization

Market challenge

• Concerns regarding potential risks associated with pet dietary supplements

Market trend

• Growing trend toward organic pet dietary supplements

