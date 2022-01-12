Global Pharma and Biotech Clinical Stage Partnering Deals Report 2021 with Case Studies of Real-Life Clinical Stage Deals

DUBLIN, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Clinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma and Biotech 2014-2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Clinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma and Biotech 2014- 2021 report provides comprehensive access to available deals and contract documents for over 2,900 clinical stage deals.



The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter clinical stage partnering deals and provides details of the latest clinical agreements announced in the healthcare sector.



Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.



This report contains a comprehensive listing of over 2,900 clinical stage partnering deals announced since 2014 including financial terms where available including numerous links to online deal records of actual clinical partnering deals as disclosed by the deal parties. In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.

The report includes deals announced by hundreds of life science companies including big pharma such as Abbott, Abbvie, Actavis, Amgen, Astellas, AstraZeneca, Baxter, Bayer, Biogen Idec, BMS, Celgene, Eisai, Eli Lilly, Gilead, GSK, J&J, Kyowa Hakko, Merck, Mitsubishi, Mylan, Novartis, Pfizer, Roche, Sanofi, Shire, Takeda, Teva, and Valeant, amongst many others.

Key benefits.



Global Clinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma and Biotech 2014- 2021 includes:

Trends in clinical stage dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2014

Analysis of clinical stage deal structure

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Case studies of real-life clinical stage deals

Access to over 2,900 clinical stage deals

The leading clinical stage deals by value since 2014

Most active clinical stage dealmakers since 2014

The leading clinical stage partnering resources

In Global Clinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma and Biotech 2014- 2021, the available contracts are listed by:

Company A-Z

Headline value

Stage of development at signing

Deal type

Specific therapy target

Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:

What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Why do companies partner clinical stage compounds?

2.1. Introduction

2.2. The role of clinical stage partnering

2.2.1. In-licensing at clinical stage

2.2.2. Out-licensing at clinical stage

2.3. Difference between phase I, II and III stage deals

2.4. Reasons for entering into clinical stage partnering deals

2.4.1. Licensors reasons for entering clinical stage deals

2.4.2. Licensees reasons for entering clinical stage deals

2.5. The future of clinical stage partnering deals



Chapter 3 - Clinical stage deal strategies and structure

3.1. Introduction

3.2. At what stage do companies partner?

3.2.1. Partnering early in pharmaceutical/biotech

3.2.1.1. Discovery and preclinical stage partnering case studies

3.2.1.1.a. Case study: LEO Pharma - 4SC

3.2.1.1.b. Case study: Heptares Therapeutics - Cubist

3.2.1.1.c. Case study: Incyte - Agenus Bio

3.2.1.1.d. Case study: Janssen Pharmaceutical - Evotec

3.2.2. Partnering later in pharmaceutical/biotech

3.2.2.1. Clinical stage partnering case studies

3.2.2.1.a. Case study: Servier - GeNeuro

3.2.2.1.b. Case study: Teva - Xenon Pharmaceuticals

3.2.2.1.c. Case study: AstraZeneca - Ardelyx

3.2.2.1.d. Case study: Baxter - Onconova Therapeutics

3.3. Early and later stage partnering - a risk/cost comparison

3.4. What do companies spend on clinical stage partnering?

3.5. Pure versus multi-component partnering deals

3.6. Pure licensing agreement structure

3.6.1. Example pure licensing agreements

3.6.1.a. Case study : Argos Therapeutics - Medinet

3.6.1.b. Case study : Pfizer - GlycoMimetics

3.7. Multicomponent clinical stage partnering agreements

3.7.1. Example multicomponent clinical stage clauses

3.7.1.a. Case study: Gilead Sciences - GlobeImmune



Chapter 4 - Clinical stage partnering payment strategies

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Clinical stage payment strategies

4.3. Payment options

4.3.1. Headline values

4.3.2. Upfront payments

4.3.2.1. Conditionality of upfront payments

4.3.3. Loans

4.3.4. Convertible loans

4.3.5. Equity

4.3.6. R&D funding

4.3.7. Licensing fees

4.3.8. Milestone payments

4.3.9. Royalty payments

4.3.9.1. Issues affecting royalty rates

4.3.9.2. Royalties on combination products

4.3.9.2.a. Case study: Scripps Research Institute-Cyanotech

4.3.9.3. Guaranteed minimum/maximum annual payments

4.3.9.4. Royalty stacking

4.3.9.5. Royalties and supply/purchase contracts

4.3.10. Quids

4.3.11. Option payments



Chapter 5 - Trends in clinical stage deal making

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Clinical stage partnering over the years

5.2.1. Trends in phase I deals since 2014

5.2.2. Trends in phase II deals since 2014

5.2.3. Trends in phase III deals since 2014

5.3. Clinical stage partnering by deal type

5.4. Clinical stage partnering by disease type

5.5. Partnering by clinical stage technology type

5.6. Clinical stage partnering by most active company since 2014



Chapter 6 - Payment terms for clinical stage partnering

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Guidelines for clinical stage payment terms

6.3. Clinical stage payment terms - deal data analysis

6.4. Payment terms analysis

6.5 Clinical stage median financials



Chapter 7 - Leading clinical stage deals

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Top clinical stage deals by value



Chapter 8 - Top 25 most active clinical stage dealmakers

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Top 25 most active clinical stage dealmakers



Chapter 9 - Clinical stage partnering contracts directory

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Clinical stage deals with contracts since 2014



Chapter 10 - Clinical stage deal making by development stage

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Deals by clinical stage



Appendices

Appendix 1 - Clinical stage dealmaking by companies A-Z

Appendix 2 - Clinical stage dealmaking by industry sector

Appendix 3 - Clinical stage dealmaking by stage of development

Appendix 4 - Clinical stage dealmaking by therapy area

Appendix 5 - Clinical stage dealmaking by technology type

