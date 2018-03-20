Global Pharma and Biotech Dealmaking Royalty Rate Trends 2018 - Technology Licensed, Royalty Rates, License Fees, Upfront and Milestone Payments

DUBLIN, March 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Royalty Rate Trends in Pharma and Biotech Dealmaking 2010-2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Royalty Rate Trends in Pharma and Biotech Dealmaking 2010-2018 report is your one-stop source for providing real-deal information on hundreds of transactions, including the technology licensed, royalty rates, license fees, upfront and milestone payments.
This report provides details of the latest partnering deals which disclose a royalty rate, announced in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and diagnostic sectors. The report provides details of partnering deals disclosing royalty rates from 2010 to 2018.
The report provides an overview of how and why companies enter partnering deals where a royalty is payable upon commercialization of the compound or technology.
Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.
This report contains a comprehensive listing of all partnering deals announced since 2010 where a quantitative royalty rate has been disclosed, as recorded in the Current Agreements deals and alliances database. Each deal record and royalty disclosure is available in further detail via a link to online copy of the deal including actual contract document, where available, as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.
Report scope
Global Royalty Rate Trends in Pharma and Biotech Dealmaking 2010- 2018 includes:
- Trends in royalty rates in the biopharma industry since 2010
- Analysis of royalty rate clause structure
- Case studies of real-life licensing deals which disclose royalty rates
- Comprehensive listing of licensing deals which disclose royalty rates since 2010
- Access to licensing contract documents which disclose royalty rates
- The leading licensing deals by royalty rate value since 2010
- Most active royalty rate disclosures since 2010
In Global Royalty Rate Trends in Pharma and Biotech Dealmaking 2010- 2018 available deals and contracts are listed by:
- Company A-Z
- Headline value
- Therapeutic area
- Technology type
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Chapter 1 - Introduction
1.1. What are royalties?
1.2. History of royalty rates
1.3. Royalties in pharma and biotech
1.4. Royalties versus revenue share
1.5. Overview of the report
Chapter 2 - An overview of pharma and biotech royalty rates
2.1. Trends in royalty rates 2010-2015
2.2. Royalty rate disclosure in pharma and biotech
2.3. How do revenue shares figure?
2.4. A review of recent literature
2.5. Royalty rates in the future
Chapter 3 - Average royalty rates for pharma and biotech partnering
3.1. Royalty rates in early stage deals
3.2. Royalty rates by stage of development
3.3. Royalty rates by therapy area
Chapter 4 - The royalty clause in pharma and biotech deals
4.1. Partnering agreement structure
4.2. Structure of a typical royalty clause
4.3. Example royalty clauses
4.3.1. Case study 1: Merck Serono-Opexa Therapeutics
4.3.2. Case study 2: Aradigm - Grifols
4.3.3. Case study 3: Forect Laboratories - Trevena
4.3.4. Case study 4: Sage Therapeutics - University of California
Chapter 5 - Companies actively disclosing royalty rates
5.1. Fifty most active companies in disclosing royalty rates
5.2. Top partnering deals by royalty rate
5.3. The role of bigpharma and bigbiotech in royalty rate disclosure
Chapter 6 - Royalty rate contract directory
Explore royalty rates within the deal contract document to gain greater insight
Appendices
Appendix 1 - Royalty rates in deals - by company A-Z
Appendix 2 - Royalty rates in deals - by therapy area
Appendix 3 - Royalty rates in deals - by stage of development at signing
Appendix 4 - Royalty rates in deals - by technology type
Appendix 5 - Royalty rate references
Appendix 6 - Resources
Appendix 7 - Deal type definitions
Appendix 8 - Example royalty rate deal contract document
