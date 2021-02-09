Global Pharma, Biotech & Diagnostics Collaborative R&D Partnering Deals Directory 2014-2020: Key Financial Benchmarks for Headline, Upfront, Milestone and Royalty Rates

DUBLIN, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Collaborative R&D Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma, Biotech & Diagnostics 2014-2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Collaborative R&D Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma, Biotech and Diagnostics 2014-2020 report provides comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the collaborative R&D deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading life science companies.



There has been a long standing willingness for parties to enter collaborative R&D deals. Such deals enable both parties to benefit from the upside of a big R&D win, whilst mitigating the risks of going it alone in the risky preclinical and clinical development stages.



Collaborative R&D is a specific type of partnering deal whereby the parties to the deal agree to collaborate on the research and development and subsequently commercialize a compound, product or technology.



There are several forms of a collaborative R&D deal; A traditional collaborative R&D arrangement whereby an owner of intellectual property (the licensor) provides access to its technology to another company (the licensee) in return for agreed payments and royalties on subscequent sales of product(s) derived from the intellectual property.



In more recent times, licensing is often the outcome of a successful period of collaborative R&D on the research and development of a technology or compound, resulting in a product which can be commercialized. In this situation, the collaborative R&D agreement governs who has permission to commercialize and what payments are due should commercialization proceed.



The report provides a detailed understand and analysis of how and why companies enter collaborative R&D deals. The majority of deals are multicomponent whereby the licensee retains either a right or option to license to comoercialize the resultant product of the research collaboration. There are also numerous pure licensing deals whereby the products originator takes on a development/commercialization partner in order to maximize a technologies/products prospects.



The report includes deals announced by hundreds of life science companies including big pharma such as Abbott, Abbvie, Actavis, Amgen, Astellas, AstraZeneca, Baxter, Bayer, Biogen Idec, BMS, Celgene, Eisai, Eli Lilly, Gilead, GSK, J&J, Kyowa Hakko, Merck, Mitsubishi, Mylan, Novartis, Pfizer, Roche, Sanofi, Shire, Takeda, Teva, and Valeant, amongst many others.



The report also includes numerous table and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in collaborative R&D dealmaking since 2014.



Global Collaborative R&D Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma, Biotech and Diagnostics 2014-2020 includes:

Trends in collaborative R&D dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2014

Analysis of collaborative R&D deal structure

Case studies of real-life collaborative R&D deals

Comprehensive listing of over 5,500 collaborative R&D deals since 2014

Access to collaborative R&D contract documents

Key financial benchmarks for headline, upfront, milestone and royalty rates

The leading collaborative R&D deals by value since 2014

Most active collaborative R&D dealmakers since 2014

The leading collaborative R&D partnering resources

Available deals and contracts are listed by:

Company A-Z

Headline value

Therapeutic area

Technology type

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in collaborative R&D dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Definition of collaborative R&D partnering

2.3. Success factors for collaborative R&D deals

2.4. When collaborative R&D can be useful

2.5. Attributes of collaborative R&D deals

2.6. Trends in collaborative R&D deals since 2014

2.6.1. Collaborative R&D dealmaking by year, 2014 to 2020

2.6.2. Collaborative R&D dealmaking by phase of development, 2014 to 2020

2.6.3. Collaborative R&D dealmaking by industry sector, 2014 to 2020

2.6.4. Collaborative R&D dealmaking by therapy area, 2014 to 2020

2.6.5. Collaborative R&D dealmaking by technology type, 2014 to 2020

2.6.6. Collaborative R&D dealmaking by most active company, 2014 to 2020

2.7. The future of collaborative R&D deals



Chapter 3 - Overview of collaborative R&D deal structure

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Pure versus multi-component collaborative R&D deals

3.3. Pure collaborative R&D agreement structure

3.3.1. Example collaborative R&D agreements

3.3.1.a. Case study 1: Marinus Pharmaceuticals - NovaMedica

3.3.1.b. Case study 2: Idenix Pharmaceuticals - Janssen Pharmaceuticals

3.4. Collaborative R&D as part of a wider alliance agreement

3.4.1. Example collaborative R&D agreements and their licensing clauses

3.4.1.a. Case study 3: 4D Molecular Therapeutics - UniQure

3.4.1.b. Case study 4: Kyowa Hakko Kirin - Ultragenyx Pharmaceuticals

3.4.2. Example licensing option right clauses in collaborative R&D deals

3.4.2.a. Case study 5: Forest Laboratories - Trevena

3.4.2.b. Case study 6: Abbvie - Receptos



Chapter 4 - Leading collaborative R&D deals

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Top collaborative R&D deals by value



Chapter 5 - Top 25 most active collaborative R&D dealmakers

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Top 25 most active collaborative R&D dealmakers



Chapter 6 - Collaborative R&D deal term financials

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Collaborative R&D partnering headline values

6.3. Collaborative R&D deal upfront payments

6.4. Collaborative R&D deal milestone payments

6.5. Collaborative R&D royalty rates



Chapter 7 - Collaborative R&D contract directory 2014 - 2020

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Collaborative R&D deals with contracts 2014 to 2020



