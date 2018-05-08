Global Pharma, Biotech and Diagnostics Deals 2012-2018: Asset Purchase Partnering Terms and Agreements

The Global Asset Purchase Deals in Pharma, Biotech and Diagnostics 2012-2018 report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter business, product, technology and royalty assets.

The focus of the report is on partnerships for business, product, technology and royalty assets where partners have entered an agreement to dispose of or acquire said assets.

Companies may seek to dispose of an asset simply because it is surplus to requirements. Or it may seek to dispose of assets in order to raise funds to invest in others parts of its business. Or it may be due to a regulatory requirement to dispose of certain business or product assets as a result of a pending business merger in order to meet competition regulations.

The report provides access to asset purchase deal payment terms as announced between the parties. This data provides useful insight into the payment and other deal terms.

The report focuses on four primary types of asset available for purchase:



Business assets - the most common asset exchanging hands. Business assets are in the form of a business unit or subsidiary of a parent company. Common assets include territorial businesses or non-core businesses such as an OTC or diagnostics business, separate from the core business operations

Product assets - in the form of marketed product, clinical phase development compound, or drug delivery-compound combination. These assets are commonly available as a result of a merger or change in direction of the selling company. The buyer acquires the asset for global or territorial exploitation. It is often the case that the acquiring company is normally a competitor to the seller, but in this situation the trade is of mutual benefit

Royalty assets - where a specialist investment company acquires the rights to future royalty payments in return for payment of a lump sum payment to the licensor for the product

Technology asset - where a buyer is acquiring a technology platform, research program, patent portfolio or other intellectual property asset. The acquisition is often due to the technology being surplus to a sellers interests, but may also be as a consequence of a sale of assets in advance of the seller entering liquidation

This report contains a comprehensive listing of over 1,000 asset purchase deals announced since 2012 as recorded in the Current Agreements deals and alliances database, including financial terms where available, plus links to online copies of actual asset purchase contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.



Key benefits



In-depth understanding of asset purchase deal trends since 2012

Analysis of the structure of asset purchase agreements with numerous real life case studies

Comprehensive access to over 1,000 actual asset purchase deals entered into by the world's biopharma companies

Detailed access to actual asset purchase deals entered into by leading biopharma companies

Insight into the terms included in a asset purchase agreement, together with real world clause examples

Understand the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals

Undertake due diligence to assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

Report scope



Trends in asset purchase dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2012

Analysis of asset purchase deal structure

Case studies of real-life asset purchase deals

Access to over 1,000 asset purchase deal records

The leading asset purchase deals by value since 2012

Most active asset purchase dealmakers since 2012

The leading asset purchase partnering resources

Available deals are listed by:



Company A-Z

Headline value

Stage of development at signing

Therapeutic area

Technology type

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in Asset Purchase dealmaking



2.1. Introduction

2.2. Types of assets purchased

2.3. Trends in Asset Purchase deals since 2012

2.3.1. Asset Purchase dealmaking by year since 2012

2.3.2. Asset Purchase dealmaking by phase of development since 2012

2.3.3. Asset Purchase dealmaking by industry sector since 2012

2.3.4. Asset Purchase dealmaking by therapy area since 2012

2.3.5. Asset Purchase dealmaking by technology type since 2012

2.3.6. Asset Purchase dealmaking by most active company since 2012

2.4. Reasons for entering into asset purchase partnering deals

2.4.1. Business assets

2.4.2. Product assets

2.4.3. Royalty assets

2.4.4. Technology assets

2.5 The emergence of royalty asset purchase deals

2.5.1. Primary players in royalty asset purchase deals

2.5.3. The future of royalty asset purchase deals

2.6. The role of IP auction houses in asset purchase deals

2.6.1. Leading IP auction companies

2.7. The future of asset purchase agreements



Chapter 3 - Overview of Asset Purchase deal structure



3.1. Introduction

3.2. Asset purchase agreement structure

3.3. Example asset purchase agreements

3.3.1. Case study 1: Product asset: QLT - Valeant Pharmaceuticals

3.3.2. Case study 2: Business asset: Merck and Co - Bayer

3.4. Anatomy of a royalty asset purchase agreement

3.5. Example royalty asset purchase agreements

3.5.1. Case study 3: Royalty asset: BioTime Acquisition Corporation- Geron Corporation



Chapter 4 - Leading Asset Purchase deals



4.1. Introduction

4.2. Top Asset Purchase deals by value



Chapter 5 - Top 50 most active Asset Purchase dealmakers



5.1. Introduction

5.2. Top 50 most active Asset Purchase dealmakers



Chapter 6 - Asset Purchase deals including contracts directory



6.1. Introduction

6.2. Asset Purchase deals with contracts since 2012



Appendices



Appendix 1 - Asset Purchase dealmaking by companies A-Z

Appendix 2 - Asset Purchase dealmaking by industry sector

Appendix 3 - Asset Purchase dealmaking by stage of development

Appendix 4 - Asset Purchase dealmaking by therapy area

Appendix 5 - Asset Purchase dealmaking by technology type



