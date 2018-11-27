Global Pharmaceutical Excipients Market to 2027 - Market Opportunities and Recommendations for New Investments

DUBLIN, Nov 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Pharmaceutical Excipients Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Pharmaceutical Excipients Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include decreasing human stress by automation, improvement due to introduction of new technologies and rising R&D activities for pharmaceutical excipients.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2027.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Application Analysis

1.5 Strategic Benchmarking

1.6 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Decreasing Human Stress By Automation

3.1.2 Improvement Due To Introduction Of New Technologies

3.1.3 Rising R&D Activities for Pharmaceutical Excipients

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Pharmaceutical Excipients Market, By Functionality

4.1 Suspending & Viscosity Agents

4.2 Coating Agents

4.3 Fillers & Diluents

4.4 Emulsifying Agents

4.5 Disintegrants

4.6 Binders

4.7 Lubricants & Glidants

4.8 Preservatives

4.9 Flavoring Agents & Sweeteners

4.10 Colorants

4.11 Glidents

4.12 Other Functionalities



5 Pharmaceutical Excipients Market, By Type of Formulation

5.1 Topical Formulations

5.2 Oral Formulations

5.2.1 Liquid Formulations

5.2.2 Tablets

5.2.3 Capsules

5.2.3.1 Soft Gelatin Capsules

5.2.3.2 Hard Gelatin Capsules

5.3 Other Formulations



6 Pharmaceutical Excipients Market, By Product

6.1 Inorganic Chemicals

6.1.1 Calcium Phosphates

6.1.2 Calcium Carbonates

6.1.3 Calcium Sulfates

6.1.4 Halites

6.1.5 Metal Oxides

6.1.6 Other Inorganic Chemicals

6.2 Organic Chemicals

6.2.1 Carbohydrates

6.2.1.1 Sugars

6.2.1.1.1 Sugar Alcohols

6.2.1.1.1.1 Mannitol

6.2.1.1.1.2 Sorbitol

6.2.1.1.1.3 Other Sugar Alcohols

6.2.1.1.2 Actual Sugars

6.2.1.1.2 Dextrose (D-Glucose)

6.2.1.1.3 Lactose

6.2.1.1.4 Sucrose

6.2.1.2 Cellulose

6.2.1.2.1 Cellulose Ethers

6.2.1.2.2 Microcrystalline Cellulose

6.2.1.2.3 Cellulose Esters

6.2.1.2.4 Cmc and Croscarmellose Sodium

6.2.1.3 Starch

6.2.1.3.1 Converted Starch

6.2.1.3.2 Dried Starch

6.2.1.3.3 Modified Starch

6.2.2 Proteins

6.2.3 Petrochemicals

6.2.3.1 Glycols

6.2.3.1.1 Propylene Glycol

6.2.3.1.2 Polyethylene Glycol

6.2.3.2 Mineral Hydrocarbons

6.2.3.2.1 Mineral Oils

6.2.3.2.2 Petrolatum

6.2.3.2.3 Mineral Waxes

6.2.3.3 Acrylic Polymers

6.2.3.4 Povidones

6.2.3.5 Other Petrochemical Excipients

6.2.4 Oleochemicals

6.2.4.1 Glycerin

6.2.4.2 Mineral Stearates

6.2.4.3 Fatty Alcohols

6.2.4.4 Other Oleochemical Excipients

6.2.4 Other Organic Chemicals

6.3 Other Chemicals



7 Pharmaceutical Excipients Market, By Route of Administration

7.1 Topical

7.2 Oral

7.2.1 Capsule

7.2.2 Tablet

7.3 Parenteral



8 Pharmaceutical Excipients Market, By Geography



9 Key Player Activities

9.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.3 Product Launch & Expansions

9.4 Other Activities



10 Leading Companies



Evonik Industries Ag

DuPont (EI) de Nemours

Ferro Corporation

Fmc Corporation

The Dow Chemical Company

Archer Daniels Midland Company (Adm)

Berkshire Hathaway Incorporated

Akzo Nobel NV

Roquette

Royal Dutch Shell plc

plc P&G Chemicals

Eastman Chemical Company

Cargill Incorporated

Ashland, Inc

BASF SE

