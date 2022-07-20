Global Pharmaceutical Isolators Market Report 2022: Growing Share of Isolators in Aseptic Manufacturing Market & Upsurge in Pharmaceutical R&D Spending Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Pharmaceutical Isolators Market (High-value & Low-value): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pharmaceutical isolators market is expected to record a value of US$2.42 billion in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 11.25%, for the time period of 2022-2026. Factors such as expansion of biotechnology industry, explosive growth of cell & gene therapies in development, increasing use of high potency active pharmaceutical ingredients, rising focus on contract development manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) and regulatory framework to support adoption of pharmaceutical isolators are likely to drive the market growth.

However, the growth of the market would be challenged by issues in the maintenance of pharmaceutical isolators. A few notable trends may include growing share of isolators in aseptic manufacturing market, upsurge in pharmaceutical R&D spending and automation inside isolators.

Based on tier, the global isolator market has been segmented into High-value Isolators and Low-value Isolators. Among them, the share of high-value isolators is significantly growing due to the presence of standard quality in providing sterile environment. Within the segment, premium high-value isolators are gaining high popularity due their increasing adoption by CDMOs (Contract Development Manufacturing Organizations).

The fastest growing regional market is the U.S. due to the rising development of new drugs, generic medicines, and biosimilars. Europe and Asia Pacific also held significant shares in the market, owing to the rise in investment by large pharmaceutical companies on new product launches and growth in the MA& deals among the biopharmaceutical firms.

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Expansion of Biotechnology Industry

5.1.2 Explosive Growth of Cell & Gene Therapies in Development

5.1.3 Increase in Use of High-potency Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients

5.1.4 Rising Focus on Contract Development Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs)

5.1.5 Regulatory Framework to Support Adoption of Pharmaceutical Isolators

5.2 Key Trends & Developments

5.2.1 Growing Share of Isolators in Aseptic Manufacturing Market

5.2.2 Upsurge in Pharmaceutical R&D Spending

5.2.3 Automation Inside Isolators

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Maintenance of Pharmaceutical Isolators



