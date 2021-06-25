Global Phenylketonuria Treatment Market (2021 to 2026) - by Type, Route, End-user and Geography
Jun 25, 2021, 13:00 ET
DUBLIN, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Phenylketonuria Treatment Market (2021-2026) by Type, Route, End-user, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of COVID-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Phenylketonuria Treatment Market is estimated to be USD 540.6 Mn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 723.4 Mn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6%.
Key factors like the development of pipeline drugs against PKU along with market collaborations amongst the players have supported the growth of this market. Growing incidences of PKU patients worldwide is a major factor driving the growth of the global market. Several other factors, such as increasing investments in intensive research in the genomics field and increasing awareness regarding the timely treatment of PKU are responsible for spurring the growth of the phenylketonuria treatment market.
However, a high cost associated with the treatment of PKU, along with low awareness amongst the patients about the disease, has impeded the market growth.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Prevalence of Phenylketonuria
- Presence of Pipeline Drugs
- Rising Collaborations among Key Market Players
Restraints
- High Cost of Treatment
- Stringent Government Regulations
Opportunities
- Increasing Development and Commercialization of New Drugs
- Advancements in the Health Care Industry
Challenges
- Lack of Awareness among the Patients and Physicians
Trends
- Growing research in the field of genomics and bioinformatics
Segments Covered
By Type, the Drugs segment is anticipated to grow at a faster pace in the forecasted period. It is because phenylketonuria is a rare genetic disorder with very few available treatment options so far. Healthcare professionals have widely promoted prescription drugs along with some dietary modifications. Out of which, Kuvan, a medical drug approved by the US FDA has been used for the treatment in tablet and powder form. Similarly, Biopten, manufactured by Daiichi Sankyo Co. Limited, has been approved by Japan, indicating the demand for this segment.
By Route Analysis, the Oral Route is anticipated to grow at a faster pace during the forecasted period. It is mainly due to the patients' convenience for consumption and is also considered as an easy way of administration over intravenous injections/ infusions.
By End User, the Hospital Pharmacies segment holds a major share of the market as they ensure the safe and effective use of medicines by carrying out medication reconciliation on admissions and changes in care level.
By Geography, North America is expected to lead the market. The factors attributing to the growth of this market are the favorable regulations and the Government initiatives towards the treatment of PKU, a rise in the number of new-born cases suffering from phenylketonuria, and a strong healthcare infrastructure system in the region. Additionally, there have been continuous R&D activities for the development and commercialization of new drugs for PKU, which has further promoted the growth of this market.
The Global Phenylketonuria Treatment Market is further segmented on the basis of Type, Route, End-User, and Geography.
Global Phenylketonuria Treatment Market, By Type
- Introduction
- Drugs
- Kuvan
- Bipten
- Dietary Supplements
Global Phenylketonuria Treatment Market, By Route
- Introduction
- Oral
- Tablets and Capsules
- Syrups
- Powder
- Parenteral
- Intravenous
- Subcutaneous
Global Phenylketonuria Treatment Market, By End User
- Introduction
- Hospitals
- Drug Store
- Online Pharmacies
- Paediatric Clinics
- Others
Global Phenylketonuria Market, By Geography
- Introduction
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- The Middle East and Africa
Company Profiles
Some of the companies covered in this report are BioMarin Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Censa Pharmaceutical, Inc., Retrophin, Inc., Synlogic, Inc., Rubius Therapeutics, Inc., and Homology Medicines, Inc.
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance Score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7aqo2s
