Global Phenylketonuria Treatment Market Report 2020-2025 - Opportunities in the Increasing Development and Commercialization of New Drugs
Feb 04, 2021, 07:00 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Phenylketonuria Treatment Market (2020-2025) by Type, Route, End-User, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Phenylketonuria Treatment Market is estimated to be USD 510 Mn in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 682.5 Mn by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6%.
Key factors like the development of pipeline drugs against PKU along with market collaborations amongst the players have supported the growth of this market. Growing incidences of PKU patients worldwide is a major factor driving the growth of the global market. Several other factors, such as increasing investments in intensive research in the genomics field and increasing awareness regarding the timely treatment of PKU are responsible for spurring the growth of the phenylketonuria treatment market.
However, a high cost associated with the treatment of PKU, along with low awareness amongst the patients about the disease, has impeded the market growth.
Segments Covered
By Type, the Drugs segment is anticipated to grow at a faster pace in the forecasted period. It is because phenylketonuria is a rare genetic disorder with very few available treatment options so far. Healthcare professionals have widely promoted prescription drugs along with some dietary modifications. Out of which, Kuvan, a medical drug approved by the US FDA has been used for the treatment in tablet and powder form. Similarly, Biopten, manufactured by Daiichi Sankyo Co. Limited, has been approved by Japan, indicating the demand for this segment.
By Route Analysis, the Oral Route is anticipated to grow at a faster pace during the forecasted period. It is mainly due to the patients' convenience for consumption and is also considered as an easy way of administration over intravenous injections/ infusions.
By End User, the Hospital Pharmacies segment holds a major share of the market as they ensure the safe and effective use of medicines by carrying out medication reconciliation on admissions and changes in care level.
By Geography, North America is expected to lead the market. The factors attributing to the growth of this market are the favorable regulations and the Government initiatives towards the treatment of PKU, a rise in the number of new-born cases suffering from phenylketonuria, and a strong healthcare infrastructure system in the region. Additionally, there have been continuous R&D activities for the development and commercialization of new drugs for PKU, which has further promoted the growth of this market.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Prevalence of Phenylketonuria
- Presence of Pipeline Drugs
- Rising Collaborations among Key Market Players
Restraints
- High Cost of Treatment
- Stringent Government Regulations
Opportunities
- Increasing Development and Commercialization of New Drugs
- Advancements in the Health Care Industry
Challenges
- Lack of Awareness among the Patients and Physicians
Trends
- Growing research in the field of genomics and bioinformatics
Key Topics Covered:
1. Report Description
1.1 Study Objectives
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Currency
1.4 Years Considered
1.5 Language
1.6 Key Shareholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1 Research Process
2.2 Data Collection and Validation
2.3 Market Size Estimation
2.4 Assumptions of the Study
2.5 Limitations of the Study
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.2.1 Drivers
4.2.2 Restraints
4.2.3 Opportunities
4.2.4 Challenges
4.3 Trends
5. Market Analysis
5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.2 Impact of COVID-19
5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6. Global Phenylketonuria Treatment Market, By Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Drugs
6.2.1 Kuvan
6.2.2 Bipten
6.3 Dietary Supplements
7. Global Phenylketonuria Treatment Market, By Route
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Oral
7.2.1 Tablets and Capsules
7.2.2 Syrups
7.2.3 Powder
7.3 Parenteral
7.3.1 Intravenous
7.3.2 Subcutaneous
8. Global Phenylketonuria Treatment Market, By Route
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Hospital Pharmacies
8.3 Drug Stores
8.4 Online Pharmacies
8.5 Pediatric Clinics
8.6 Others
9. Global Phenylketonuria Treatment Market, By Geography
9.1 Introduction
9.2 North America
9.2.1 US
9.2.2 Canada
9.2.3 Mexico
9.3 South America
9.3.1 Brazil
9.3.2 Argentina
9.4 Europe
9.4.1 UK
9.4.2 France
9.4.3 Germany
9.4.4 Italy
9.4.5 Rest of Europe
9.5 Asia-Pacific
9.5.1 China
9.5.2 Japan
9.5.3 India
9.5.4 Australia
9.5.5 Rest of APAC
9.6 Middle East and Africa
10. Competitive Landscape
10.1 IGR Competitive Quadrant
10.2 Market Share Analysis
10.3 Competitive Scenario
10.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
10.3.2 Agreements, Collaborations, & Partnerships
10.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements
10.3.4 Investments & Fundings
11. Company Profiles
11.1 Homulogy Medicines, Inc.
11.2 Rubius Therapeutics. Inc.
11.3 Retrophin, Inc.
11.4 Synlogic, Inc.
11.5 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.
11.6 Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited
11.7 Codexis, Inc.
11.8 SOM Innovation Biotech SL
11.9 American Gene Technologies International Inc.,
11.10 Erytech Pharma SA
11.11 Dimension Therapeutics, Inc.
11.12 Synthetic Biologics, Inc.
