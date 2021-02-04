Global Phenylketonuria Treatment Market Report 2020-2025 - Opportunities in the Increasing Development and Commercialization of New Drugs

DUBLIN, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Phenylketonuria Treatment Market (2020-2025) by Type, Route, End-User, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Phenylketonuria Treatment Market is estimated to be USD 510 Mn in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 682.5 Mn by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6%.

Key factors like the development of pipeline drugs against PKU along with market collaborations amongst the players have supported the growth of this market. Growing incidences of PKU patients worldwide is a major factor driving the growth of the global market. Several other factors, such as increasing investments in intensive research in the genomics field and increasing awareness regarding the timely treatment of PKU are responsible for spurring the growth of the phenylketonuria treatment market.



However, a high cost associated with the treatment of PKU, along with low awareness amongst the patients about the disease, has impeded the market growth.



Segments Covered



By Type, the Drugs segment is anticipated to grow at a faster pace in the forecasted period. It is because phenylketonuria is a rare genetic disorder with very few available treatment options so far. Healthcare professionals have widely promoted prescription drugs along with some dietary modifications. Out of which, Kuvan, a medical drug approved by the US FDA has been used for the treatment in tablet and powder form. Similarly, Biopten, manufactured by Daiichi Sankyo Co. Limited, has been approved by Japan, indicating the demand for this segment.



By Route Analysis, the Oral Route is anticipated to grow at a faster pace during the forecasted period. It is mainly due to the patients' convenience for consumption and is also considered as an easy way of administration over intravenous injections/ infusions.



By End User, the Hospital Pharmacies segment holds a major share of the market as they ensure the safe and effective use of medicines by carrying out medication reconciliation on admissions and changes in care level.



By Geography, North America is expected to lead the market. The factors attributing to the growth of this market are the favorable regulations and the Government initiatives towards the treatment of PKU, a rise in the number of new-born cases suffering from phenylketonuria, and a strong healthcare infrastructure system in the region. Additionally, there have been continuous R&D activities for the development and commercialization of new drugs for PKU, which has further promoted the growth of this market.



Market Dynamics



Drivers

Increasing Prevalence of Phenylketonuria

Presence of Pipeline Drugs

Rising Collaborations among Key Market Players

Restraints

High Cost of Treatment

Stringent Government Regulations

Opportunities

Increasing Development and Commercialization of New Drugs

Advancements in the Health Care Industry

Challenges

Lack of Awareness among the Patients and Physicians

Trends

Growing research in the field of genomics and bioinformatics

6. Global Phenylketonuria Treatment Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Drugs

6.2.1 Kuvan

6.2.2 Bipten

6.3 Dietary Supplements

7. Global Phenylketonuria Treatment Market, By Route

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Oral

7.2.1 Tablets and Capsules

7.2.2 Syrups

7.2.3 Powder

7.3 Parenteral

7.3.1 Intravenous

7.3.2 Subcutaneous



8. Global Phenylketonuria Treatment Market, By Route

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Hospital Pharmacies

8.3 Drug Stores

8.4 Online Pharmacies

8.5 Pediatric Clinics

8.6 Others



9. Global Phenylketonuria Treatment Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 South America

9.3.1 Brazil

9.3.2 Argentina

9.4 Europe

9.4.1 UK

9.4.2 France

9.4.3 Germany

9.4.4 Italy

9.4.5 Rest of Europe

9.5 Asia-Pacific

9.5.1 China

9.5.2 Japan

9.5.3 India

9.5.4 Australia

9.5.5 Rest of APAC

9.6 Middle East and Africa



