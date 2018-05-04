Global Phosphate Rock Market Review 2017-2018 & Forecasts to 2022

The report presents a thorough study of phosphate rock, covering both global and regional markets. It aims to give a proper picture of the market, its trends, perspectives and opportunities. Comprehensive data showing phosphate rock worldwide production, consumption, trade statistics and prices are provided.



Each country's market overview covers the following: phosphate rock production in the country, major manufacturers, phosphate rock consumption, phosphate rock trade.



The report offers a 5-year outlook on the reviewed market, including phosphate rock market volume predictions and prices trends.



Reasons to Buy

The report provides analysis of factors that affect the market.

Company's business and sales activities will be boosted by gaining an insight into the phosphate rock market.

The report will help to find prospective partners and suppliers.

Detailed analysis provided in the report will assist and strengthen company's decision-making processes.

Key Topics Covered:



1. WORLD PHOSPHATE ROCK INDUSTRY

1.1. General data about phosphate rock

1.2. Phosphate rock market trends

Phosphate rock resources globally

Phosphate rock production and consumption

Demand structure

1.3. Phosphate rock prices



2. PHOSPHATE ROCK INDUSTRY IN EUROPE

2.1. Finland



3. PHOSPHATE ROCK INDUSTRY IN CIS

3.1. Kazakhstan

3.2. Russia



4. PHOSPHATE ROCK INDUSTRY IN ASIA PACIFIC

4.1. Australia

4.2. China

4.3. India



5. PHOSPHATE ROCK INDUSTRY IN NORTH AMERICA

5.1. USA



6. PHOSPHATE ROCK INDUSTRY IN LATIN AMERICA

6.1. Brazil

6.2. Mexico

6.3. Peru



7. PHOSPHATE ROCK INDUSTRY IN MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

7.1. Algeria

7.2. Egypt

7.3. Israel

7.4. Jordan

7.5. Morocco

7.6. Saudi Arabia

7.7. South Africa

7.8. Tunisia



8. PHOSPHATE ROCK INDUSTRY PROSPECTS TO 2022

8.1. Production forecast, projects

8.2. Demand future trends

8.3. Consuming industries



