Global Photoinitiator Market Report 2018 with Forecasts to 2023 by End-Use Application, Product Type, End-Use Industry, and Volume Shipment

The global photoinitiators market is expected to reach an estimated $1,294.4 million by 2023 and it is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2018 to 2023.

The future of the global photoinitiators market looks promising with opportunities in paints, inks, and adhesives. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing demand for photoinitiators in packaging, automotive and electronic industries as they improve overall productivity by reducing cure time and generating low VOC emissions.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the photoinitiators industry, include improved performance of UV curing coatings in the electronic assembly and advancement in light cure adhesives technology.

Some of the photoinitiators companies profiled in this report include IGM Resins, Tianjin Jiuri New Materials Co. Ltd, Changzhou Tronly New Electronic Materials Co. Ltd., Lambson Limited, RAHN AG and others.

On the basis of its comprehensive research, the researcher forecasts that the inks and adhesives segments will show above average growth during the forecast period.

By product type, the global photoinitiator market is segmented into free radical and cationic type. The free radical type photoinitiator segment is expected to show above average growth during the forecast period because of increased usage due to fast cure time.

APAC is expected to remain the largest region, and is likely to register the highest growth due to growth in construction, packaging, printing, electrical & electronics, and automotive industries.

Some of the features of the report include:

Market size estimates: Global photoinitiator market size estimation in terms of value ($M) volume (Million Pounds) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2012-2017) and forecast (2018-2023) by segments and region.

Segmentation analysis: Global photoinitiator market size by various applications such as end use application, product type, and end use industry in terms of value and volume shipment.

Regional analysis: Global photoinitiator market breakdown by North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , and the Rest of the World.

, , , and the Rest of the World. Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of photoinitiator in the global photoinitiator market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of photoinitiator in the global photoinitiator market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Photoinitiator Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2012 to 2023

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Photoinitiator Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Photoinitiator Market by Application Type

3.3.1: Paint

3.3.2: Ink

3.3.3: Adhesives

3.4: Global Photoinitiator Market by Product Type

3.4.1: Free Radical Type Photoinitiator

3.4.2: Cationic Type Photoinitiator

3.5: Global Photoinitiator Market by End-Use Industry



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Photoinitiator Market by Region

4.2: North American Photoinitiator Market

4.2.1: Market by Application: Paint, Ink, and Adhesives

4.2.2: Market by Product Type: Free Radical and Cationic

4.2.3: United States Photoinitiator Market

4.2.4: Canadian Photoinitiator Market

4.2.5: Mexican Photoinitiator Market

4.3: European Photoinitiator Market

4.3.1: Market by Application Type

4.3.2: Market by Product Type: Free Radical and Cationic

4.3.3: German Photoinitiator Market

4.3.4: United Kingdom Photoinitiator Market

4.3.5: French Photoinitiator Market

4.4: APAC Photoinitiator Market

4.4.1: Market by Application Type: Paint, Ink, and Adhesives

4.4.2: Market by Product Type: Free Radical and Cationic

4.4.3: Chinese Photoinitiator Market

4.4.4: Indian Photoinitiator Market

4.4.5: Japanese Photoinitiator Market

4.4.6: Indonesian Photoinitiator Market

4.4.7: South Korean Photoinitiator Market

4.5: ROW Photoinitiator Market

4.5.1: Market by Application: Paint, Ink, and Adhesives

4.5.2: Market by Product Type: Free Radical and Cationic

4.5.3: Central and South American Photoinitiator Market

4.5.4: Middle Eastern and African Photoinitiator Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Cost Structure Analysis

6.1: Cost of Goods Sold

6.2: SG&A

6.3: EBITDA Margin



7. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

7.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

7.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Photoinitiator Market by Application Type

7.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Photoinitiator Market by Product Type

7.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Photoinitiator Market by Region

7.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Photoinitiator Market

7.3: Strategic Analysis

7.3.1: New Product Development

7.3.2: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Photoinitiator Market



8. Company Profiles of Leading Players

8.1: IGM Resins

8.2: Lambson Limited

8.3: Tianjin Jiuri New Materials Co. Ltd.

8.4: Changzhou Tronly New Electronic Materials Co. Ltd.

8.5: RAHN AG



