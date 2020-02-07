Global Photoresist & Photoresist Ancillaries Market Outlook, 2020-2024 - Advancements in Material Technology, Growing Applications of AI and Big Data in the Healthcare Industry

Dublin, Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Photoresist & Photoresist Ancillaries Market by Application (Semiconductor & IC, LCD, PCB), Photoresist Type (ArF Immersion, ArF Dry Film, KrF, G-Line & I-line), Ancillaries Type (Anti-reflective coating, Remover, Developer), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global photoresist and photoresist ancillaries market size was estimated at USD 3.3 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 4.5 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 6.1%.

The growing demand for miniaturized semiconductor devices, memory chips, printed circuit boards, LCDs, high-performance compact consumer electronic products such as smartphones & tablets, game devices, and high-speed servers, are expected to drive the market for photoresist and photoresist ancillaries in the coming years.

The major restraining factor in the photoresist market is that it is an expensive and time-consuming process. The process requires special equipment, which is expensive. The restraining factors associated with the particular market are limited consumption in the emerging economies and taxation policies linked to particular products.



Anti-reflective coatings - largest photoresist ancillaries in the overall photoresist and photoresist ancillaries market



Anti-reflective coatings accounted for the largest share of 35% in the photoresist ancillaries market. The properties of anti-reflective coatings, such as the prevention of light spreading and high resolution, are the major driver for the growth of this photoresist ancillaries type. The emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), smart transportation, Big Data and the Internet of Things (IoT) are driving the semiconductor industry and result in the growth of the photoresist and photoresist ancillaries market.



I-line - fastest-growing photoresist by type in the overall photoresist and photoresist ancillaries market



The I-line segment is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period in the global photoresist and photoresist ancillaries market. I-line photoresists are mainly used in automotive power semiconductors, sensors, and LCDs. The growth of smart transportation will increase the demand for Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) and sensors, which are likely to drive the I-line segment in the photoresist and photoresist ancillaries market.



APAC is the largest and the fastest-growing market for photoresist and photoresist ancillaries



APAC accounted for the largest share of the global photoresist and photoresist ancillaries market, in terms of value. It is projected to be the fastest-growing regional market at a CAGR of 6.5%; the growth is attributed to the growing demand from the IC manufacturers, which are looking for products that can help them to produce complex chips. The new emerging technologies, such as AI, 5G, and IoT, are creating the demand for more complex ICs and chips. North America holds the second spot, with a market share of 15% in the global photoresist and photoresist ancillaries market, in terms of value. These two leading regions will be followed by Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.



The leading players in the global photoresist and photoresist ancillaries market include:

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co. Ltd ( Japan )

) JSR Corporation ( Japan )

) DuPont (US)

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd ( Japan )

) Fujifilm Corporation ( Japan )

) Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd. ( Japan )

) ALLRESIST ( GERMANY )

) Merck Group ( Germany )

) Micro Resist Technology ( Germany )

) DJ MicroLaminates (US)

