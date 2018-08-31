Global Photovoltaic System Market Outlook 2017-2026: High Installation and Storage Costs Restrict the Growth of the Market

The "Photovoltaic System - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Photovoltaic System Market is anticipated to grow with CAGR of 19.50% during the forecast period.

Factors such as Government renewable targets and rise in Demand for Solar Systems are influencing the growth of Photovoltaic System Market. On the flipside, high installation and storage costs restrict the growth of the market.

Photovoltaic Systems are authentic, secure and easy to install as they convert sunlight into electricity. They play important role in the power/energy system. Their demand made high efficient and affordable solar photovoltaic technologies, which has resulted in widespread research and development of various technologies including organic solar cells, dye sensitized solar cells.



On the basis of Application, Organic PV is inert for electrical conductivity due to the presence of strong covalent bonds. Their operating mechanism is used for generating electro statically bound electron-hole pair in organic solar cells instead of free charges. Methodologies that are used in organic solar cells include quantum mechanical theories for charge transfer excitations, application to density functional theory (DFT) methods in charge transfer excitations etc. By geography, North American market is expected to surpass the other regions market due to the government significant preference on solar energy in the country's renewable energy mix.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5wth5p/global?w=5

