Global Pianos Market (2016-2024) Strategic Business Report 2018 - Leading Players Adopt Bilateral Cooperation to Expand Global Footprint

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World.

Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.



This report analyzes the worldwide market in Units by the following Segments:

Acoustic Pianos (Grand Pianos, & Upright Pianos)

Digital Pianos

Additionally, the US market is analyzed in terms of both value (US$) and volume (units) for Acoustic Pianos (Grand and Upright), Digital Pianos, and Electronic Player Piano.



The report profiles 54 companies including many key and niche players such as:



Baldwin Piano & Organ Co. (USA)

C. Bechstein Pianofortefabrik AG ( Germany )

) Casio Computer Co. Ltd. ( Japan )

) Fazioli Pianoforti s.p.a. ( Italy )

) Grotrian Piano Company GmbH ( Germany )

) Guangzhou Pearl River Piano Group Co., Ltd ( China )

) Julius Bluthner Pianofortefabrik GmbH ( Germany )

) Kawai Musical Instruments Manufacturing Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) Kawai America Corporation ( USA )

) Korg Inc. ( Japan )

) Mason and Hamlin Piano Company ( USA )

) Petrof Spol s.r.o. ( Czech Republic )

) Roland Corporation ( Japan )

) Samick Musical Instruments Co., Ltd. ( South Korea )

) SAUTER Pianofortemanufaktur GmbH & Co KG ( Germany )

) Schulze Pollmann Pianoforti s.r.l. ( Italy )

) Steingraeber & Shne KG ( Germany )

) Steinway Musical Instruments, Inc. ( USA )

) Stuart & Sons Terra Australis ( Australia )

) Walter Piano Company, Inc. ( USA )

) Yamaha Corporation ( Japan )

) Kemble & Company Ltd. (UK)

L. Bsendorfer Klavierfabrik GmbH ( Austria )

) Young Chang Co. Ltd. (Korea)

Key Topics Covered



1. Industry Overview

The Future of Piano Production is Asia Not Europe or the United States

The United States: The Hitherto World's Number One in Fine Quality Piano Manufacturing

Asian Producers Enjoy Significant Competitive Advantages over Western Counterparts

A Comparison between the US and Asian Markets

China: The Current World Leader in Piano Manufacturing

Japan: Market with Sophisticated Production Units

South Korea: Largely Export-Oriented Market

The United States Continues to be a Major Market for Pianos

Asia: Fastest Growing Market Housing the World's Largest Piano Manufacturing Companies

China and Russia Offer Exciting Growth Potential amidst Challenges



2. Competition

Piano Marketplace: Highly Fragmented and Intensely Competitive

Popular Piano Brands Worldwide Summarized

Popular Digital Piano Brands Worldwide Summarized

Leading Players Adopt Bilateral Cooperation to Expand Global Footprint

Boston Pianos are Steinway's Pianos but Manufactured by Kawai

Performance and Consumer Grade Pianos: Key Attributes



3. Market Trends, Issues & Drivers

Innovative and Advanced Versions Offering Durability, Stability, and Enhanced Feel Factor Drive Positive Market Growth

Gesture Control with Ubiquitous Display Facilitates Creation of a Virtual Piano

The Inside-Out Piano

Major Advancements in Software Technology Enable Users to Do Much More with Pianos

Virtual Acoustics: A Software Marvel for Musical Instruments

Yamaha's N3 AvantGrand: A Perfect Amalgamation of Acoustic and Digital Technologies

Steinway Piano Innovations over the Years



4. Product Overview



5. Product Innovations/Introductions



6. Focus on Select Global Players



7. Global Market Perspective



Total Companies Profiled: 54 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 65)



The United States (17)

Canada (2)

Japan (6)

Europe (29)

- France (1)

- Germany (16)

- The United Kingdom (3)

- Italy (3)

- Rest of Europe (6)

Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (11)



