Global Pico Projectors Market Forecast to 2024 by Technology, Product Type, Component, Specification, Compatibility, Application & Region

The global pico projectors market was valued at US$ 1.91 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 4.24 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of around 14% during 2019-2024.

The growing need for handy and portable electronic devices, along with increasing adoption of the Digital Light Processing (DLP) technology, is the key factor driving the growth of the market. DLP projectors use a variety of light sources, such as high-powered LEDs and lasers, to effectively project content onto a screen. These projectors can produce high-quality images, which is positively impacting the demand for the product.

Furthermore, pico projectors are being extensively used in the automotive sector for image projection systems in vehicles. Additionally, the integration of pico projectors in smartphones and consumer electronics is another factor catalyzing the market growth. Devices such as digital cameras, camcorders, digital photo frames, laptops, wearables and portable gaming devices use pico projector to keep up with the diversified and ever-changing consumer demands.

Moreover, various product innovations such as Wi-Fi and 3G/4G compatibility, coupled with rising disposable incomes of consumers across the globe, are further favoring the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape

The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Lenovo Group Limited, Aaxa Technologies Inc., Texas Instruments, Acer Inc., LG Electronics Inc., Microvision Inc., Sony Corporation, ZTE Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., RIF6 LLC, Celluon Inc., Cremotech Co Ltd., Global Aiptek Corporation, Miroir USA, Optoma Technology Corporation, etc.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global pico projectors market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global pico projectors industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

What is the breakup of the market based on the compatibility?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global pico projectors industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global pico projectors industry?

What is the structure of the global pico projectors industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global pico projectors industry?

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Pico Projectors Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Technology

5.4 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Component

5.6 Market Breakup by Specification

5.6.1 Market Breakup by Brightness

5.6.2 Market Breakup by Power Source

5.7 Market Breakup by Compatibility

5.8 Market Breakup by Application

5.9 Market Breakup by Region

5.10 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Technology

6.1 Digital Light Processing (DLP)

6.2 Laser Beam Steering

6.3 Holographic Laser Projection

6.4 Liquid Crystal on Silicon



7 Market Breakup by Product Type

7.1 Embedded

7.2 Non-Embedded



8 Market Breakup by Component

8.1 Light Source

8.2 Illumination System

8.3 Projector Lens

8.4 Others



9 Market Breakup by Compatibility

9.1 Laptop/Desktop

9.2 Smartphones

9.3 Digital Camera

9.4 Portable Media Players

9.5 Others



10 Market Breakup by Application

10.1 Consumer Electronics

10.2 Business & Education

10.3 Retail

10.4 Healthcare

10.5 Others



11 Market Breakup by Region

11.1 Asia Pacific

11.2 Europe

11.3 North America

11.4 Middle East and Africa

11.5 Latin America



12 SWOT Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Strengths

12.3 Weaknesses

12.4 Opportunities

12.5 Threats



13 Value Chain Analysis



14 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

14.1 Overview

14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

14.4 Degree of Competition

14.5 Threat of New Entrants

14.6 Threat of Substitutes



15 Price Analysis



16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Market Structure

16.2 Key Players

16.3 Profiles of Key Players

16.3.1 Lenovo Group Limited

16.3.2 Aaxa Technologies Inc.

16.3.3 Texas Instruments

16.3.4 Acer Inc.

16.3.5 LG Electronics Inc.

16.3.6 Microvision Inc.

16.3.7 Sony Corporation

16.3.8 ZTE Corporation

16.3.9 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

16.3.10 RIF6 LLC

16.3.11 Celluon Inc.

16.3.12 Cremotech Co. Ltd.

16.3.13 Global Aiptek Corporation

16.3.14 Miroir USA

16.3.15 Optoma Technology Corporation



