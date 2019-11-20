Global Pico Projectors Market Forecast to 2024 by Technology, Product Type, Component, Specification, Compatibility, Application & Region
DUBLIN, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pico Projectors Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global pico projectors market was valued at US$ 1.91 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 4.24 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of around 14% during 2019-2024.
The growing need for handy and portable electronic devices, along with increasing adoption of the Digital Light Processing (DLP) technology, is the key factor driving the growth of the market. DLP projectors use a variety of light sources, such as high-powered LEDs and lasers, to effectively project content onto a screen. These projectors can produce high-quality images, which is positively impacting the demand for the product.
Furthermore, pico projectors are being extensively used in the automotive sector for image projection systems in vehicles. Additionally, the integration of pico projectors in smartphones and consumer electronics is another factor catalyzing the market growth. Devices such as digital cameras, camcorders, digital photo frames, laptops, wearables and portable gaming devices use pico projector to keep up with the diversified and ever-changing consumer demands.
Moreover, various product innovations such as Wi-Fi and 3G/4G compatibility, coupled with rising disposable incomes of consumers across the globe, are further favoring the growth of the market.
Competitive Landscape
The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Lenovo Group Limited, Aaxa Technologies Inc., Texas Instruments, Acer Inc., LG Electronics Inc., Microvision Inc., Sony Corporation, ZTE Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., RIF6 LLC, Celluon Inc., Cremotech Co Ltd., Global Aiptek Corporation, Miroir USA, Optoma Technology Corporation, etc.
Key Questions Answered in This Report
- How has the global pico projectors market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets in the global pico projectors industry?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the component?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the compatibility?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the global pico projectors industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global pico projectors industry?
- What is the structure of the global pico projectors industry and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the global pico projectors industry?
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Pico Projectors Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Breakup by Technology
5.4 Market Breakup by Product Type
5.5 Market Breakup by Component
5.6 Market Breakup by Specification
5.6.1 Market Breakup by Brightness
5.6.2 Market Breakup by Power Source
5.7 Market Breakup by Compatibility
5.8 Market Breakup by Application
5.9 Market Breakup by Region
5.10 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Technology
6.1 Digital Light Processing (DLP)
6.2 Laser Beam Steering
6.3 Holographic Laser Projection
6.4 Liquid Crystal on Silicon
7 Market Breakup by Product Type
7.1 Embedded
7.2 Non-Embedded
8 Market Breakup by Component
8.1 Light Source
8.2 Illumination System
8.3 Projector Lens
8.4 Others
9 Market Breakup by Compatibility
9.1 Laptop/Desktop
9.2 Smartphones
9.3 Digital Camera
9.4 Portable Media Players
9.5 Others
10 Market Breakup by Application
10.1 Consumer Electronics
10.2 Business & Education
10.3 Retail
10.4 Healthcare
10.5 Others
11 Market Breakup by Region
11.1 Asia Pacific
11.2 Europe
11.3 North America
11.4 Middle East and Africa
11.5 Latin America
12 SWOT Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Strengths
12.3 Weaknesses
12.4 Opportunities
12.5 Threats
13 Value Chain Analysis
14 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
14.1 Overview
14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
14.4 Degree of Competition
14.5 Threat of New Entrants
14.6 Threat of Substitutes
15 Price Analysis
16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Market Structure
16.2 Key Players
16.3 Profiles of Key Players
16.3.1 Lenovo Group Limited
16.3.2 Aaxa Technologies Inc.
16.3.3 Texas Instruments
16.3.4 Acer Inc.
16.3.5 LG Electronics Inc.
16.3.6 Microvision Inc.
16.3.7 Sony Corporation
16.3.8 ZTE Corporation
16.3.9 Koninklijke Philips N.V.
16.3.10 RIF6 LLC
16.3.11 Celluon Inc.
16.3.12 Cremotech Co. Ltd.
16.3.13 Global Aiptek Corporation
16.3.14 Miroir USA
16.3.15 Optoma Technology Corporation
